Florida vs. Alabama: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 19 Florida Gators (15-6, 6-2 SEC) have their fifth top-25 matchup of the season on Sunday and second in SEC play. They play host to 23rd-ranked Alabama (14-6, 4-3 SEC).

UF has won 10 of its last 12 and hold a four-game series winning streak against the Crimson Tide, posting a regular season and SEC Tournament win in each of the past two seasons.

How to watch Florida against Alabama

When: Sunday, Feb. 1

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ABC | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes & Dick Vitale

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Crimson Tide

Spread: Florida -7.5

Over/Under: 175.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -325 Florida, +260 Alabama

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Availability report

Alabama’s Amari Allen is questionable, while Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka are out. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.1 11.2 2.4 3.7 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 26.9 11.0 4.0 3.4 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.4 6.5 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.8 13.3 8.2 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 12.0 11.0 .641 fg%

Alabama Crimson Tide projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Labaron Philon Jr. Guard 6-4, 185 pounds So. 29.4 22.0 3.5 5.1 ast 3 Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Guard 6-3, 195 pounds Gr. 26.2 11.9 2.8 2.5 3fg 7 Taylor Bol Bowen Forward 6-10, 202 pounds Jr. 22.2 8.1 5.7 1.2 blk 22 Aiden Sherrell Forward 6-11, 255 pounds So. 21.6 10.5 5.7 2.5 blk 14 Charles Bediako Center 7-0, 225 pounds Sr. 21.6 13.5 4.5 1.5 stl

Todd Golden on Alabama

“I think they’re going to be very good when they get everybody healthy. Every guy (that’s been out) is a really talented player. There’s been some games we’re watching earlier where [Amari] Allen and [Aden] Holloway were out there, but obviously Bediako wasn’t there yet. Then against Tennessee, Bediako was out there, but Holloway wasn’t out there. So, Holloway’s back, Allen didn’t play last game. Is he going to be back on Sunday? I’m not sure. We’re preparing for all of them to play, though, to make sure that we’re ready. So, if we see them fully loaded that we’ll be ready to guard them.”

Game notes

* During Florida’s four straight wins against Alabama, the Gators have scored at least 99 in every game with a 102.5 scoring average.

* Florida enters Sunday’s game off a 47-point win at South Carolina, tied for the Gators’ largest win in SEC play (2/17/1993 at Ole Miss). It blew away the Gators’ previous best road SEC margin of victory of 35, set three times previously (most recent, 1/25/2017 at LSU).

* Florida’s +15.7 rebounding margin, 16.7 offensive rebounds per game and 46.1 rebounds all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second with 17.0 second-chance points per game, a 43.5% offensive rebound percentage and a 77.1% defensive rebounding percentage.

* Florida’s +15.4 rebounding margin, 17.2 offensive rebounds per game and 46.2 rebounds all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second with 17.2 second-chance points per game, a 43.9% offensive rebound percentage and a 76.7% defensive rebounding percentage.

* Rueben Chinyelu’s 12 double doubles this season have him tied for the No. 7 single-season double doubles total in UF history.

* At 11.0 rebounds per game, Chinyelu ranks fifth nationally and is making a bid to be the first Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds (Bob Smyth, 12.7, 1975-76). His 4.1 offensive boards also rank seventh in the NCAA. He has grabbed 21 rebounds in a game twice this season (LSU, Merrimack), the most by a Gator in 43 years and tied for the O’Dome record (Eugene McDowell, 21 vs. Georgia, 1/6/1982).

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!