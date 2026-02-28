Florida vs. Arkansas: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 7 Florida Gators have their 10th top-25 matchup of the season on Saturday against No. 20 Araksnas. UF (22-6, 13-2 SEC) is 6-3 in the previous nine games, including 6-0 in the SEC.

The Gators have won eight games in a row and 13 of their last 14 games. The Razorbacks (21-7, 11-4 SEC) are 5-1 in their last six games, with the lone loss coming at Alabama in double overtime.

How to watch Florida against Arkansas

When: Saturday, Feb. 28

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Jay Bilas, Analyst: Kris Budden

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Razorbacks

Spread: Florida -11.5

Over/Under: 168.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -650 Florida, +475 Arkansas

Availability report

Karter Knox is out for Arkansas. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.9 11.5 2.6 3.4 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.2 11.4 3.6 3.9 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.4 16.9 6.0 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.6 14.3 7.8 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.3 11.5 1.0 blk

Arkansas Razorbacks projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 5 Darius Acuff Jr. Guard 6-3, 190 pounds Fr. 34.7 22.2 3.1 6.2 ast 1 Meleek Thomas Guard 6-5, 210 pounds Fr. 28.9 15.2 3.9 2.5 ast 24 Billy Richmond III Forward 6-7, 215 pounds So. 24.8 10.9 3.6 1.9 ast 23 Nick Pringle Forward 6-8, 225 pounds Gr. 19.5 4.9 4.0 .704 fg% 7 Trevon Brazile Forward 7-0, 255 pounds Sr. 30.7 12.7 7.1 1.6 blk

Todd Golden on Arkansas

“They’re really good. They’re playing really well. Similar to us, since the new year turned, they’ve played their best basketball. Acuff has been fantastic. Phenomenal. Shown a lot of toughness in being a freshman and producing the way he has been really impressive. Put Meleek Thomas in that bucket, as well. He’s scoring the ball really well and efficiently. Billy Richmond is a guy who has played incredibly well over the past couple weeks. People looking at their team, you worry about the guards and everything they’re doing, and there’s Billy Richmond averaging like 17 and five over the last five or six games. He’s a guy that needs to be top of mind. They have really good players. They keep it simple. They know what they do well and they don’t turn the ball over. They’re hard to guard.”

Game notes

* The Gators enter the weekend with a chance to clinch at least a share of the SEC regular season championship, which would be their first since 2014.

* Florida is coming off an 84-71 win at Texas where Alex Condon posted 23 points and four blocked shots, while Boogie Fland added 22 points. Condon shot 10-for-12 from the floor and Fland 7-for-10 as the duo combined to go 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

* During UF’s current eight-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents, .519 to .374 from the field and .365 to .292 from 3, leading to a +20.5 scoring margin (89.1 to 68.6). UF is also dishing 19.3 assists per game vs. 9.5 for its opponents. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 12.9 rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar is 21-for-42 (.500) from 3, and Xaivian Lee has 46 assists (5.8 apg).

* Florida’s +14.1 rebounding margin, 15.8 offensive rebounds (tie) and 45.2 rebounds per game all lead the nation, and the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.4%). UF is also third in second-chance points per game (16.2), sixth in 2-point defense (.448) and seventh in defensive rebound percentage (75.4%).

* Alex Condon (10/12) and Boogie Fland (7/10) combined to shoot .773 from the field in the Gators’ win at Texas on Wednesday, including 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.

* Florida stepped its defense up another notch in the second half at Texas while continuing a hot offensive pace, with a 29.7% delta between its fi eld goal percent offense and defense (.654 vs. .357).

* Florida hosts ESPN College Game Day for the seventh time, placing it in the top-five most frequent hosts of the show along with Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky. The Gators are hosting in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever.

