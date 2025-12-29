Florida vs. Dartmouth: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

No. 22 Florida closes out non-conference play on Monday against Dartmouth. The Gators are 8-2 all-time vs. Ivy League opponents, but this is their first meeting versus the Big Green (5-6).

UF (8-4) is undefeated at home this season and riding a three-game winning streak.

How to watch Florida against Dartmouth

When: Monday, Dec. 29

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: SEC Network | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: James Westling, Analyst: Patric Young

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Big Green

Spread: Florida -35.5

Over/Under: 159.0 points (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 28.9 11.5 2.0 1.7 stl 15 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 28.8 12.3 4.7 3.6 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.6 17.3 6.3 2.3 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.4 14.1 8.9 3.8 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 23.8 10.5 10.8 .627 fg%

Dartmouth projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 30 Connor Amundsen Guard 5-11, 165 pounds So. 27.7 8.1 2.0 3.0 ast 2 Kareem Thomas Guard 6-5, 195 pounds So. 29.2 19.7 2.8 2.1 3fg 22 Jayden Williams Forward 6-6, 185 pounds Sr. 27.8 12.4 4.1 2.7 3fg 21 Brandon Mitchell-Day Forward 6-8, 205 pounds Sr. 28.4 11.5 8.6 3.3 ast 33 Jackson Munro Forward 6-8, 220 pounds Sr. 25.5 7.8 5.7 2.4 ast

Todd Golden on UF’s progress in non-con play

“I think, you know, multiple guys are getting more comfortable, the obvious one for me is obviously [Xaivian] Lee’s playing really well and started shooting the ball well, started scoring it for us. You know, this is another game where he’s had multiple assists, zero turnovers, and so that’s giving us a big lift. Our guards, I think, are playing better and more comfortably, and I thought Micah [Handlogten] gave us really good minutes today. I just think we’re getting more comfortable. This is the best way I can answer that question. Looking forward to coming back playing Dartmouth and then getting an SEC play and see how we look against some better competition.”

Game notes

* UF has won 12 straight at home and holds a 34-2 record O’Dome since the start of the 2023-24 season. The Gators’ 18 consecutive non-conference home wins are their longest such streak since winning 25 straight from Dec. 22, 2010, to Nov. 14, 2014.

* Florida’s plus-15.6 rebounding margin 16.7 offensive rebounds per game lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in total rebounds per game (46.4) and offensive rebounding percentage (43.8%).

* Xaivian Lee has led the Gators in scoring in five of the last six games, averaging 17.3 points per game and shooting .342 from 3-point range over that stretch.

* Xaivian Lee’s six career games vs. Dartmouth include a personal-best 33-point showing at Dartmouth last season. In his four starts vs. the Big Green, Lee has averaged 21.8 points.

* At 10.8 rebounds per game, Rueben Chinyelu ranks ninth nationally and is making a bid to be the fi rst Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds. He has eight games with 10-plus boards, 21 vs. Merrimack, which marked the most rebounds by a Gator in 43 years and tied the O’Dome record (Eugene McDowell, 21 vs. Georgia, 1/6/1982)

* Alex Condon’s 3.8 assists per game are the most nationally among players 6-foot-11 or taller. Only Condon, Ian Platteeuw (3.2, Davidson) and Aly Khalifa (3.0, Louisville) average 3.0 or more.

