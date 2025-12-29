Skip to main content
Florida
Florida vs. Dartmouth: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi12 hours agoZachAbolverdi

No. 22 Florida closes out non-conference play on Monday against Dartmouth. The Gators are 8-2 all-time vs. Ivy League opponents, but this is their first meeting versus the Big Green (5-6).

UF (8-4) is undefeated at home this season and riding a three-game winning streak.

How to watch Florida against Dartmouth

When: Monday, Dec. 29
Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV | Stream: SEC Network | ESPN app
On the call: Play-by-Play: James Westling, Analyst: Patric Young

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Big Green

Spread: Florida -35.5 
Over/Under: 159.0 points (-110)
Moneyline: N/A

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Florida Gators projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
1Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.28.9 11.52.01.7 stl
15Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.28.812.34.73.6 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.617.36.32.3 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.414.18.93.8 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.23.810.510.8.627 fg%

Dartmouth projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
30Connor AmundsenGuard5-11, 165 poundsSo.27.78.12.03.0 ast
2Kareem ThomasGuard6-5, 195 poundsSo.29.219.72.82.1 3fg
22Jayden WilliamsForward6-6, 185 poundsSr.27.812.44.12.7 3fg
21Brandon Mitchell-DayForward6-8, 205 poundsSr.28.411.58.63.3 ast
33Jackson MunroForward6-8, 220 poundsSr.25.57.85.72.4 ast

Todd Golden on UF’s progress in non-con play

“I think, you know, multiple guys are getting more comfortable, the obvious one for me is obviously [Xaivian] Lee’s playing really well and started shooting the ball well, started scoring it for us. You know, this is another game where he’s had multiple assists, zero turnovers, and so that’s giving us a big lift. Our guards, I think, are playing better and more comfortably, and I thought Micah [Handlogten] gave us really good minutes today. I just think we’re getting more comfortable. This is the best way I can answer that question. Looking forward to coming back playing Dartmouth and then getting an SEC play and see how we look against some better competition.”

Game notes

* UF has won 12 straight at home and holds a 34-2 record O’Dome since the start of the 2023-24 season. The Gators’ 18 consecutive non-conference home wins are their longest such streak since winning 25 straight from Dec. 22, 2010, to Nov. 14, 2014.

* Florida’s plus-15.6 rebounding margin 16.7 offensive rebounds per game lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in total rebounds per game (46.4) and offensive rebounding percentage (43.8%).

* Xaivian Lee has led the Gators in scoring in five of the last six games, averaging 17.3 points per game and shooting .342 from 3-point range over that stretch.

* Xaivian Lee’s six career games vs. Dartmouth include a personal-best 33-point showing at Dartmouth last season. In his four starts vs. the Big Green, Lee has averaged 21.8 points.

* At 10.8 rebounds per game, Rueben Chinyelu ranks ninth nationally and is making a bid to be the fi rst Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds. He has eight games with 10-plus boards, 21 vs. Merrimack, which marked the most rebounds by a Gator in 43 years and tied the O’Dome record (Eugene McDowell, 21 vs. Georgia, 1/6/1982)

* Alex Condon’s 3.8 assists per game are the most nationally among players 6-foot-11 or taller. Only Condon, Ian Platteeuw (3.2, Davidson) and Aly Khalifa (3.0, Louisville) average 3.0 or more.

