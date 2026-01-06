Florida vs. Georgia: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The Florida Gators, unranked for the first time since 2023-24 after their loss at Missouri, are back in the O’Dome for their SEC home opener against No. 18 Georgia. Tuesday will be a rare meeting between the two teams as far as rankings go.

The Florida-Georgia series has not seen an unranked Florida team face a ranked Georgia team in 30 years, last occurring on Jan. 17, 1996. The inverse has happened 20 times since then, plus five meetings with both teams ranked (last in 2003).

How to watch Florida against Georgia

When: Tuesday, Jan. 6

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: SEC Network | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Matt Schumacker, Analyst: Richard Hendrix

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Bulldogs

Spread: Florida -9.5

Over/Under: 174.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -450 Florida, +350 Georgia

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Availability report

Florida and Georgia have no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.4 11.0 1.9 3.0 ast 15 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 28.8 12.1 4.4 3.3 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.5 17.2 6.4 2.1 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.1 14.3 8.6 3.8 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.1 10.5 10.7 .624 fg%

Georgia Bulldogs projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 5 Jeremiah Wilkinson Guard 6-1, 185 pounds So. 23.0 18.3 2.1 2.3 3fg 3 Jordan Ross Guard 6-3, 195 pounds Jr. 20.0 7.9 3.1 2.8 ast 0 Blue Cain Guard 6-5, 195 pounds Jr. 26.2 15.6 5.4 1.9 stl 6 Kanon Catchings Forward 6-9, 220 pounds So. 20.4 8.3 4.6 1.5 ast 2 Somto Cyril Center 6-11, 260 pounds So. 20.8 10.0 6.4 2.8 blk

Todd Golden on Georgia

“The biggest thing from watching is just their pace right now. They’re just playing very fast and trying to play early in the clock offensively. That game against Auburn was just an up-and-down, high-scoring game. We got to do a really good job of protecting the rim and protecting the paint against these guys, and make sure we make them take contested 3s, but make them make a couple perimeter shots first, and then we got to dominate the glass. I think that’s a big key. Auburn got him on the offensive glass. I think they got 45% of their misses back. So on our home floor, I expect us to do a good job that way and hopefully continue to grow in the ball control area, which I thought was really good. But pace, making sure we get back in transition, make them operate against half-court defense and just continue to do a good job on the glass will be big keys.”

Game notes

* Florida hosts Georgia for its SEC home opener looking to bounce back from a loss at Missouri to open conference action. Dating back to 2020, the Gators had a 12-game winning streak in the series against UGA before it was snapped last season.

* The Gators and Bulldogs split a pair of meetings with the home team winning each time. After Florida’s loss in Athens last February, the Gators rattled off 12 straight wins on their way to the NCAA Tournament and SEC Tournament championships.

* Florida’s +15.9 rebounding margin, 17.0 offensive rebounds per game and 46.7 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second offensive rebounding percentage (43.9%).

* Over the last five games, Xaivian Lee is shooting .423 from 3-point range (11-for-26), 583 from the fi eld, and is averaging 16.8 points per game.

* Last time out, Thomas Haugh led UF with 24 points as the Gators rallied from a 10-point second half deficit to take a late lead before Missouri pulled away. Florida tied a season-low with eight turnovers, but Mizzou managed to match the Gators on the boards, 37-37.

* Thomas Haugh has now posted five 20-point performances this season after recording two over his first two seasons.

* At 10.7 rebounds per game, Rueben Chinyelu ranks 10th nationally and is making a bid to be the first Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds. He has nine games with 10+ boards, highlighted by his 21 vs. Merrimack, which marked the most rebounds by a Gator in 43 years and tied the O’Dome record (Eugene McDowell, 21 vs. Georgia, 1/6/1982).

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!