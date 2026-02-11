Florida vs. Georgia: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 17 Florida Gators (17-6, 8-2 SEC) have their first rematch of the season on Wednesday. They’re on the road against Georgia (17-6, 5-5 SEC) after beating the Bulldogs 92-77 in Gainesville on Jan. 6.

The Gators have been victorious in eight of their last nine games with four consecutive road wins. UGA had dropped three straight games in conference play before an 83-71 win at LSU on Saturday.

How to watch Florida against Georgia

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Where: Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) | Athens, Ga.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN2 | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Bulldogs

Spread: Florida -9.5

Over/Under: 166.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -450 Florida, +340 Georgia

Availability report

Georgia starting guard Jeremiah Wilkinson is out. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.3 11.4 2.4 3.9 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 26.5 10.7 4.0 3.4 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.6 6.4 1.9 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.9 13.8 8.1 3.7 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.6 12.1 11.3 .619 fg%

Georgia Bulldogs projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 5 Marcus Millender Guard 5-11, 175 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.7 2.8 3.6 ast 3 Jordan Ross Guard 6-3, 195 pounds Jr. 21.2 7.4 2.9 2.5 ast 0 Blue Cain Guard 6-5, 195 pounds Jr. 27.1 13.2 5.0 2.5 ast 6 Kanon Catchings Forward 6-9, 220 pounds So. 23.1 11.2 4.9 1.8 3fg 2 Somto Cyril Center 6-11, 260 pounds So. 21.2 9.5 5.7 2.7 blk

Todd Golden on Georgia

“Something that really showed up for us, that I’m mindful of, is that they did so well on the boards (at LSU). I think they had 12 offense rebounds, something along those lines, and if they rebound well, that gives them another element and makes them a much stronger team. So I think that’s something that we gotta be mindful of, and then Millender and Catchings are both playing at a really high level right now, and both guys are basket-making and giving them big sparks. So mindful of those guys as well. But, you know, LSU is a tough place to play, a tough place to win, so that was definitely a really good win.”

Game notes

* Florida enters Saturday’s game with four straight SEC road wins, which matches UF’s third-longest SEC road winning streak in program history and is its longest since winning four straight in 2017 (10, 2014 & ’15; six, 2006 & ’07).

* With 97 offensive rebounds, Rueben Chinyelu is seeking to be the seventh Gator to grab 100 in a season, a list that includes teammates Alex Condon and Micah Handlogten, along with Dwayne Davis, Joakim Noah, Tyrese Samuel and Patric Young (twice).

* The Gators are 14-0 this season when Chinyelu records a double-double.

* Chinyelu is two rebounds away from joining Joakim Noah and Al Horford as the only Gators this century to post back-to-back seasons with 250+ rebounds.

* Chinyelu ranks fourth nationally in rebounding (11.5) and offnesive rebounding (4.2) and sixth in double-doubles (14) as he makes a bid to be the first Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds (Bob Smyth, 12.7, 1975-76). Chinyelu has grabbed 21 rebounds in a game twice this season (LSU, Merrimack), the most by a Gator in 43 years and tied for the O’Dome record (Eugene McDowell, 21 vs. Georgia, 1/6/1982).

* Florida’s +15.2 rebounding margin, 16.7 offensive rebounds per game and 46.2 rebounds all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in second-chance points per game (16.7) and a offensive rebound percentage (43.2%). UF also ranks third nationally with a 76.3% defensive rebounding percentage.

