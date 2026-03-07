Florida vs. Kentucky: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 5 Florida Gators close out the regular season Saturday look for the season sweep against Kentucky. UF (24-6, 15-2 SEC) beat the Wildcats (19-11, 10-7 SEC) in Gainesville 92-83 earlier this season.

Florida has already wrapped up the SEC regular season title and top SEC Tournament seed and will look to extend its seven straight road wins. Kentucky has lost four of its last six games, starting with the loss at UF.

How to watch Florida against Kentucky

When: Saturday, March 7

Where: Rupp Arena (23,000) | Lexington, Ky.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes & Dick Vitale

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Wildcats

Spread: Florida -6.5

Over/Under: 160.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -275 Florida, +225 Kentucky

Availability report

Florida’s Thomas Haugh is listed as probable on the availability report, while Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe and Kam Williams are out.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.6 11.5 2.6 3.4 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.2 11.7 3.7 4.1 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.2 17.1 6.0 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 14.8 7.7 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.6 11.3 11.8 1.1 blk



Kentucky Wildcats projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Denzel Aberdeen Guard 6-5, 195 pounds Sr. 15.7 5.8 3.9 0.6 ast 0 Otega Oweh Guard 6-4, 220 pounds Sr. 31.6 17.9 4.5 2.7 ast 5 Collin Chandler Guard 6-5, 205 pounds So. 25.9 10.2 2.9 2.2 3fg 4 Andrija Jelavic Forward 6-11, 225 pounds So. 15.7 5.8 3.9 0.6 ast 24 Malachi Moreno Center 7-0, 250 pounds Fr. 22.8 8.3 6.6 1.6 blk

Todd Golden on Kentucky

“Not a lot’s changed. I think they were playing well when we played them, thought they played well against us, and they have some really nice weapons. As I said after the game, I think they’re very talented. They obviously lost a tough one to A&M, but this is a big game for them on Saturday and I would anticipate they’re going to give it all they got to take care of business on their home floor. And for us, probably not a lot’s going to change in regards to how we’re preparing for them or what we’re gonna do. And it’s similar to the first time, we gotta make sure we’re physical. They kind of got us on the glass in the first half, thought we did a better job second half that way. We did some big-picture things well, I thought we did well against Denzel, well against Otega, but some of their other guys got us a little bit so we’ve got to do a little bit better this time around just with some of those guys on the scout, making sure our tendencies are lined up and we’re just a little sharper than we were defensively at home.”

Game notes

* The Gators enter on a 10-game winning streak, the team’s fifth double-digit SEC win streak in UF history. Florida also has two straight 100-point games and a program-record three in SEC play. The Gators’ five 100-point games this season tie the team record.

* Florida is outscoring opponents by an average margin of 23.2 points per game during its current win streak. Seven of the 10 wins have come by 19+ points.

* Florida’s 10-game winning streak is its fifth double-digit SEC win streak in program history and its 13th overall. Florida closed the 2024-25 season with a 12-game win streak but had not had one in SEC play since winning 21 straight in 2014 and 2015.

* During UF’s current 10-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents, .527 to .384 from the fi eld and .370 to .299 from 3, leading to a +23.2 scoring margin (93.2 to 70.0). UF is also dishing 19.7 assists per game vs. 10.0 for its opponents. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 13.5 rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar is 26-for-53 (.491) and Isaiah Brown 8-for-16 (.500) from 3, and Xaivian Lee has 6.1 assists (6.1 apg).

* Florida is coming off back-to back 100-point SEC games, just the second time in program history (1975) and the first time without overtime. The Gators’ five 100-point games this season match a program record.

* Florida’s +14.8 rebounding margin, 16.0 offensive rebounds and 45.7 rebounds per game lead the nation, and the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.9%). UF is also third in second-chance points per game (16.4) and seventh in defensive rebound percentage (75.5%) and 2-point defense (.449).

