Florida vs. Kentucky: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

Top-seeded Florida, the 2026 league champions, open SEC Tournament action on Friday against Kentucky. It will be the Gators’ second straight game versus UK and the third of the year after sweeping their regular season series.

Since UF’s 84-77 win in Lexington last Saturday, the Wildcats (21-12, 10-8 SEC) defeated LSU on Wednesday and Missouri on Thursday to advance to the Quarterfinals. Florida (25-6, 16-2 SEC) has won 11 games in a row.

How to watch Florida against Kentucky

When: Friday, March 13

Where: Bridgestone Arena (19,395) | Nashville, Tenn.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes, Reporter: Alyssa Lang

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Wildcats

Spread: Florida -10.5

Over/Under: 159.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -600 Florida, +425 Kentucky

Availability report

Florida has no players on the availability report, while Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance and Jaland Lowe are out.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.7 11.6 2.6 3.5 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.3 11.6 3.8 4.2 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.4 17.2 6.1 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.4 14.8 7.6 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.6 11.4 11.6 1.1 blk

Kentucky Wildcats projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Denzel Aberdeen Guard 6-5, 195 pounds Sr. 29.9 13.0 2.5 3.5 ast 0 Otega Oweh Guard 6-4, 220 pounds Sr. 32.1 18.3 4.7 2.7 ast 5 Collin Chandler Guard 6-5, 205 pounds So. 26.3 9.9 2.8 2.1 3fg 4 Andrija Jelavic Forward 6-11, 225 pounds So. 15.8 5.9 3.9 0.6 ast 24 Malachi Moreno Center 7-0, 250 pounds Fr. 22.6 8.1 6.5 1.5 blk

Todd Golden on facing Kentucky again vs. Missouri

“I mean, to be honest, right now, I’m not being like, ‘Man, I hope we play these guys, not these guys.’ You know, I think Missouri would be a great challenge for us … but the same goes for Kentucky. So truthfully, like, whoever we see, we’ll be prepared for. So, we’ll make sure we’re properly prepared for all three teams. We’re going up there early on Thursday. So, we’ll watch the first half of the game with the two opponents that we’ll play, and then we’ll get off our feet. We’ll practice a little later, once we figure out who our opponent is, but we’ll be prepared for all three.”

Game notes

* Florida’s 16 SEC wins this season were second-most in program history (18, 2014), and the Gators cleared the field by three games to match the largest gap between first and second over the last 10 years (UK, 2020).

* The Gators enter the postseason on an 11-game winning streak, matching the team’s third-longest SEC win streak in program history. The Gators’ eight straight road wins marks their second-longest road winning streak both overall (nine, 2014) and within SEC play (10, 2014, ’15).

* During UF’s current 11-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents, .521 to .385 from the field and .376 to .304 from 3, leading to a +21.7 scoring margin (92.4 to 70.6). UF is also dishing 19.7 assists per game vs. 10.6 for its opponents. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 13.0 rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar is 27-for-55 (.491) and Isaiah Brown 9-for-20 (.450) from 3, and Xaivian Lee has 66 assists (6.0 apg).

* Despite the Gators’ shooting struggles early this season, Florida finished conference play in the upper half of the league with a .338 3-point percentage and 7.72 3-point field goals per game in league play.

* In the Gators’ 12 road or neutral games vs. top-50 opponents this season, Thomas Haugh averaged 18.9 points per game and shot .391 from 3-point range (25-for-64).

* Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon became the first trio to all earn a spot on the coaches All-SEC team since 2014 when Casey Prather, Scottie Wilbekin and Patric Young did so.

* Florida’s +14.3 rebounding margin and 45.5 rebounds per game lead the nation, and the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.6%), offensive rebounds (15.9) and paint points (44.3). UF is third in second chance points (16.4), sixth in 2-point defense (.448) and seventh in defensive rebound percentage (75.2%).

