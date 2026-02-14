Florida vs. Kentucky: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 17 Florida Gators (18-6, 9-2 SEC) host rival Kentucky on Saturday for the first time in two years. UF dropped its conference opener at UK last season.

The Gators have won four games in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 SEC) are winners of three straight and eight of their last nine.

How to watch Florida against Kentucky

When: Saturday, Feb. 14

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ABC | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Wildcats

Spread: Florida -12.5

Over/Under: 152.5 points

Moneyline: -1000 Florida, +650 Kentucky

Availability report

Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe and Kam Williams are out for Kentucky. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.4 11.4 2.5 3.8 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 26.9 11.0 3.9 3.5 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.5 6.3 2.1 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.3 13.3 7.9 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.5 11.8 11.8 .609 fg%

Kentucky Wildcats projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Denzel Aberdeen Guard 6-5, 195 pounds Sr. 28.1 12.3 2.5 3.2 ast 0 Otega Oweh Guard 6-4, 220 pounds Sr. 30.6 17.1 4.4 2.5 ast 5 Collin Chandler Guard 6-5, 205 pounds So. 24.3 9.4 3.0 1.9 3fg 4 Andrija Jelavic Forward 6-11, 225 pounds So. 15.8 5.7 4.1 0.7 ast 24 Malachi Moreno Center 7-0, 250 pounds Fr. 22.2 8.4 6.3 1.7 blk

Todd Golden on Kentucky

“I think the injuries have helped them a lot in terms of figuring out rotations and role allocation and guys getting comfortable. They were trying to play a lot of guys. They were not playing very many consistent lineups and I think it led to them being inconsistent. You know, with Quaintance, Lowe, and WIlliams all hurt and out of the way, they’re playing nine now. They all know their role, and I think it’s kind of calmed them and made all those guys play more comfortably.”

Game notes

* Florida posted an 86-66 win vs. Georgia on Wednesday as Xaivian Lee scored 18 and Rueben Chinyelu grabbed 20 boards while the Gators’ defense limited UGA to .347 from the fi eld for a season-low 66 points.

* Rueben Chinyelu picked up his third 20-rebound game of the season on Wednesday and his second in SEC play (21 vs. LSU, 20 at Georgia). Over the past 30 seasons, only Chinyelu and Oscar Tshiebwe have posted multiple 20-rebound games in SEC league play.

* Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee have a combined 2.85 assist-to turnover ratio in SEC play. Fland ranks second in league play (3.06; 55/18) while Lee ranks fourth (2.60; 39/15). During UF’s current four-game winning streak, Lee has 21 assists vs. two turnovers (10.5).

* During UF’s current four-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents from the fi eld, .522 to .337, and from the 3-point line, .337 to .291, leading to a +27.3 scoring margin (91.8 to 64.5). UF is also dishing 21.3 assists per game vs. 10.5 for its opponents and is +3.0 in turnovers. Rueben Chinyelu is averaging 16.0 rebounds per game over that span, while Urban Klavzar is shooting 9-for-17 (.529) from 3-point range.

* Florida’s +14.8 rebounding margin, 16.3 offensive rebounds and 46.0 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in second-chance points per game (16.4) and offensive rebound percentage (42.7%). UF also ranks fourth nationally with a 76.2% defensive rebounding percentage.

