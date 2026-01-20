Florida vs. LSU: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 16 Florida Gators (13-5, 4-1 SEC) are riding a four-game winning streak, including three top-25 wins, heading into showdown against LSU. UF puts its 15-game home winning streak, including nine straight at the O’Dome in SEC play, on the line against the Tigers (13-5, 1-4 SEC)

This will be the lone regular season meeting between the two programs. The Gators defeated LSU 79-65 in Baton Rouge last year, led by 19 points and 13 rebounds from Rueben Chinyelu. Florida coach Todd Golden has a 4-0 record against the Tigers, but UF trails the all-time series 54-66.

How to watch Florida against LSU

When: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN2 | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott, Analyst: Jon Crispin

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Tigers

Spread: Florida -14.5

Over/Under: 158.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -1400 Florida, +825 LSU

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Availability report

LSU forward Jalen Reed is out, and guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is questionable. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.9 11.5 2.4 3.5 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.9 11.7 4.3 3.3 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 34.0 17.4 6.7 2.2 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 14.4 8.3 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.8 10.7 .639 fg%

LSU Tigers projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 3 Max Mackinnon Guard 6-6, 195 pounds Sr. 30.3 14.8 2.7 2.5 3fg 4 Rashad King Guard 6-6, 217 pounds Sr. 16.0 5.2 1.9 1.0 ast 8 Pablo Tamba Forward 6-7, 206 pounds Gr. 26.6 7.2 7.4 .662 fg% 10 Marquel Sutton Forward 6-9, 225 pounds 5th 30.4 13.8 8.5 1.3 3fg 1 Michael Nwoko Center 6-10, 261 pounds Jr. 20.9 13.9 5.9 .678 fg%

Todd Golden on LSU

“I think LSU is pretty good. They’ve been without Dedan Thomas for a while and he’s a very good point guard. It’s taken them a little bit to get comfortable and figure out, ‘How are going to play without this guy?’ They had one kind of stinker in the league, but other than that they’ve been consistent and pretty good. They played Texas A&M really tough on the road early and now we’re seeing Texas A&M is pretty dang good and it’s hard to do that. They had a big lead against Kentucky at home last week and should’ve won that game. They’re 1-4, but easily could be 3-2. There are a lot of 50-50 things when you look at their team. They’re good. They’re big and talented. Look at their front court, maybe the biggest we’re seen in a couple weeks. The thing for us — this is a spot for us where we’re finally getting some appreciation and recognition and we cannot allow it to change our approach. We’ve been pretty good with our back against the wall these last few weeks. We can’t rest or be satisfied because these teams are all really good. If we are that way, it’s not going to go the way we hope it does.”

Game notes

* Florida has nine straight SEC home wins entering Tuesday. The Gators have just four all-time double digit home SEC win streaks, most recently their program-record 21 straight across 2014 and 2015.

* The Gators are going for win No. 90 under Todd Golden, which would set a program record for most wins through a coach’s first four seasons leading the Gators.

* Florida has scored 90 or more points in seven of its last eight games, including four straight entering Saturday’s game. UF’s 86.5 points per game this season are ahead of the program-record mark of 85.6, set in 2023-24.

* Rueben Chinyelu, who was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday, has been on a tear recently and has three straight double-doubles, his third three-game double-double streak of the season. Chinyelu matched a career-high with 19 points (along with 12 rebounds) in the win at Oklahoma, then bested that with his first career 20-point game at No. 10 Vandy, which he paired with 10 boards and three blocked shots. He currently has three consecutive double-doubles (10 total), averaging 18.7 points and 12.7 rebounds over the last three games. David Lee (2005) was the last Gator with four double-doubles in a row.

* Florida’s +15.6 rebounding margin, 16.8 offensive rebounds per game and 46.3 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second with a 43.5% offensive rebound percentage and third in defensive rebounding percentage (76.8%).

