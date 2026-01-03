Florida vs. Missouri: How to watch, betting lines, game notes
No. 22 Florida opens its conference slate on Saturday night at Missouri. The Tigers (10-3) were one of only four teams to beat UF last season, but the Gators got their revenge in the 2025 SEC Tournament.
Florida (9-4) begins league play on the road for the second straight season and the third time in Todd Golden’s four seasons at the helm.
How to watch Florida against Missouri
When: Saturday, Jan. 3
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061) | Columbia, Mo.
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV | Stream: SEC Network | ESPN app
On the call: Play-by-Play: Tom Hart, Analyst: Dane Bradshaw
BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Tigers
Spread: Florida -6.5
Over/Under: 154.5 points (-105)
Moneyline: -275 Florida, +220 Missouri
Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.
Florida Gators projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|1
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.0
|11.4
|2.0
|1.8 stl
|15
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|28.2
|12.2
|4.6
|3.5 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.1
|16.7
|6.4
|2.2 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.1
|14.3
|8.9
|3.7 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|23.7
|10.7
|10.9
|.618 fg%
Missouri projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Anthony Robinson II
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|Jr.
|29.5
|10.9
|3.5
|3.4 ast
|6
|Annor Boateng
|Guard
|6-6, 220 pounds
|So.
|16.4
|4.9
|2.5
|0.6 stl
|35
|Jacob Crews
|Guard
|6-8, 215 pounds
|Gr.
|24.1
|13.9
|4.7
|2.9 3fg
|25
|Mark Mitchell
|Forward
|6-9, 230 pounds
|Sr.
|30.4
|17.2
|5.8
|2.9 ast
|15
|Shawn Phillips Jr.
|Center
|7-0, 245 pounds
|Sr.
|18.4
|8.0
|5.4
|1.5 blk
Todd Golden on Missouri
“Obviously, Dennis [Gates] comes from the Florida State family in terms of disruptive defense and just trying to take you out of your comfort zone. We’ve seen it enough now to feel like we have a decent understanding of what they’re trying to do, but executing and taking care of the ball against it are different stories. So I think we’re well prepared. I would expect to see some wrinkles that we haven’t seen. It’s going to be a challenge. It is definitely a take care of the ball scout.”
Game notes
* Florida opens SEC play after wrapping nonconference action with four straight wins. The Gators played a top-50 nonconference slate, as rated by KenPom, one of three SEC teams to do so along with Alabama and Auburn.
* UF and Mizzou split a pair of meetings last season, with Missouri handing Florida its only home loss of the season and the Gators opening their memorable postseason run with an SEC Tournament quarterfinal victory.
* Florida’s +17.2 rebounding margin, 17.3 offensive rebounds per game and 47.5 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second offensive rebounding percentage (44.7%).
* Last time out, Florida’s 60-24 rebounding advantage highlighted the Gators’ win vs. Dartmouth. Alex Condon’s 17 points led five players in double figures, while Rueben Chinyelu posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Micah Handlogten also snagged 12 rebounds in just 18 minutes of action.
* For the second time this season, Chinyelu has a three-game double-double streak. No Gator has posted four straight since David Lee (Feb. 23-March 6, 2005).
* In Florida’s nine nonconference wins, all five usual starters averaged 11.4 points or more, led by Alex Condon’s 15.9. In Florida’s four losses, Thomas Haugh averaged 22.3 points, but no other Gator averaged more than 11.3 points (both Condon and Boogie Fland).
