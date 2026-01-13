Florida vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 19 Florida Gators (11-5, 2-1 SEC) go for their first road win of the season on Tuesday night at Oklahoma. UF beat two ranked teams last week to get back in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Sooners are 11-5 (1-2 SEC) and have dropped their last two SEC road games at Mississippi State and Texas A&M after winning their conference opener at home against Ole Miss.

How to watch Florida against Oklahoma

When: Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Lloyd Noble Center (11,562) | Norman, Okla.

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Sooners

Spread: Florida -5.5

Over/Under: 156.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -220 Florida, +180 Oklahoma

Availability report

Florida and Oklahoma have no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.5 11.6 2.4 3.3 ast 15 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 28.1 11.6 4.3 3.4 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.2 6.6 2.3 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.4 14.5 8.5 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 23.9 10.9 10.6 .628 fg%

Oklahoma Sooners projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 9 Nijel Pack Guard 5-10, 188 pounds R-Sr. 29.8 16.4 3.4 3.4 3fg 1 Xzayvier Brown Guard 6-2, 182 pounds Jr. 30.4 15.2 3.1 3.3 ast 35 Derrion Reid Forward 6-8, 226 pounds So. 25.9 11.9 4.3 1.3 ast 13 Tae Davis Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Sr. 27.4 12.4 6.6 2.7 ast 5 Mohamed Wague Forward 6-10, 225 pounds Sr. 22.3 7.3 7.3 1.6 blk

Todd Golden on Oklahoma

I think they’re really good offensive team. I think they’re dangerous. They are 1-2. They had a great performance offensively at home against Ole Miss. They went on the road and really struggled against Mississippi State. They’ve had some ups and down. They played pretty competitive game against A&M. They have two really good guards. Both Pack and Brown are really good with the ball and play out of the ball scree and can score it. Daerrion Reid’s a really good talent. He’s playing well and shooting the ball well right now. Tae is a really unique cover. I think he’s a guy that’s going to be a challenge for us because he doesn’t really shoot it great, but he’s done a great job of getting in the paint and making plays and finishing. Then Wague, I feel like we have seen him a million times since I’ve been in Florida. We saw him at West Virginia then we started seeing him in Alabama. Now we’re seeing him in Oklahoma. We have a good feel for him. Their starting five is really good. I think our bench needs to show up and play similarly to how we did in the homestead. It’s going to be a really tough game.”

Game notes

* Florida visits Oklahoma for the first time since the Sooners joined the SEC. The Gators have split their two all-time trips to Norman, both within the past 10 years. The Gators won the first time on Jan. 28, 2017 and lost on their last visit, Dec. 1, 2021.

* Florida associate head coach Carlin Hartman served as an assistant coach at Oklahoma for five seasons under Lon Kruger, helping coach players such as Austin Reaves and Trae Young.

* Under Todd Golden, Florida has faced back-to-back ranked teams in regular season SEC play four times. The Gators have swept three of those back-to-backs, including last week’s wins vs. No. 18 Georgia and No. 21 Tennessee, and split one. Those are in addition to the Gators’ three straight top-25 wins to win the 2025 SEC Tournament.

* Florida’s plus-15.9 rebounding margin, 17.0 offensive rebounds per game, 46.9 rebounds per game and 43.6% offensive rebound percentage all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in defensive rebounding percentage (76.9%).

* In Saturday’s win over Tennessee, Boogie Fland broke out for 23 points with five assists and four steals. With the game tied at 26-all late in the first half, Florida went on a 15-2 run over the final 3:33 of the first half to take a 13-point halftime lead. Fland had 10 points and three steals during that stretch.

* The Gators had six players score in double figures for the second time this season vs. Tennessee (also vs. St. Francis) as Florida rolled up 91 points, the most allowed by UT in nearly two years.

* With Rueben Chinyelu’s 17 points and 16 rebounds vs. the Vols, he became the first Gator since Udonis Haslem 24 years ago (2002) to post a 15/15 double-double against a ranked SEC foe. Since Haslem’s performance, Joakim Noah, Alex Tyus and Colin Castleton had done so vs. ranked non-SEC opponents.

