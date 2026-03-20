Florida vs. Prairie View A&M: How to watch, betting lines, game notes
Top-seeded Florida, the 2025 national champions, opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday against No. 16 seed Prairie View A&M. The Gators are looking to bounce back from their loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals, which snapped a 12-game win streak.
Friday marks the second matchup between Florida (26-7, 16-2 SEC) and Prairie View A&M (19-17, 9-9 SWAC). When the Gators won back-to-back national titles in 2006-07, they defeated the Panthers 94-33 at home during their non-conference schedule on Nov. 21, 2006.
How to watch Florida against Prairie A&M
When: Friday, March 20
Where: Benchmark International Arena (21,500) | Tampa, Fla.
Time: 9:25 p.m. ET
TV | Stream: TNT | ESPN app
On the call: Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy, Analyst: Candace Parker & Dan Bonner, Reporter: AJ Ross
BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Panthers
Spread: Florida -35.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 155.5 points (-105 PV, -115 UF)
Moneyline: +8000 Prairie View A&M
Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.
Florida Gators projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|30.0
|11.6
|2.6
|3.4 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.5
|11.5
|3.8
|4.2 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.5
|17.1
|6.2
|2.0 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.6
|15.0
|7.7
|3.5 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.8
|11.2
|11.5
|1.1 blk
Prairie A&M Panthers projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|12
|Lance Williams
|Guard
|6-1, 181 pounds
|Gr.
|35.5
|10.1
|3.3
|3.2 ast
|2
|Dontae Horne
|Guard
|6-4, 190 pounds
|Sr.
|32.1
|20.3
|4.6
|3.0 ast
|23
|Elijah Mitchell
|Guard
|6-5, 207 pounds
|So.
|12.2
|2.4
|1.5
|0.6 ast
|13
|Corey Wells
|Forward
|6-7, 200 pounds
|Gr.
|33.1
|13.3
|7.2
|2.2 ast
|4
|Corey Dunning
|Forward
|6-9, 225 pounds
|Gr.
|17.9
|1.1
|3.3
|1.2 blk
Todd Golden on Prairie View A&M
“They have a really good team. I think obviously Coach [Smith] does a great job. He’s been there for a long time. They’re always going to be gritty. They’re going to be tough. They have a unique style defensively where they get after you and try to turn you over, and they’re old. They’re mature, they’re old, they play six seniors. A couple of those guys are grad school guys.
“We don’t anticipate them being afraid of the moment or being scared coming into the game. We think they’re going to be ready to compete and looking forward to the opportunity for this game. We have a great level of respect for them and for their ability to beat Lehigh in a quick turnaround coming down here, and we have to be ready to play and do a really good job.”
Game notes
* Florida has earned a 1-seed in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history. Prior to 2025 and 2026, UF was also a 1-seed in 2007 and 2014, as Todd Golden and Billy Donovan have now each led the Gators to a pair of 1-seeds.
* Florida’s schedule to date ranks as the fifth-toughest in the nation, per KenPom, and the Gators sit sixth in defensive efficiency and ninth in offensive efficiency.
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* The Gators are led by a trio of All-SEC frontcourt players in Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu. In 33 games, one of the trio has led or co-led Florida in scoring in 24 times and in rebounding 30 times
* Entering the NCAA Tournament, Florida’s +14.5 rebounding margin, 16.1 offensive rebounds per game and 45.4 rebounds per game lead the nation, and the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (43.1%) and paint points (43.6). UF is third in second-chance points per game (16.5) and eighth in in 2-point defense (.452) and defensive rebound percentage (75.2%).
* During UF’s 12-game winning streak from Jan. 28 to March 13, the Gators out-shot opponents, .511 to .383 from the fi eld and .357 to .296 from 3, leading to a +20.6 scoring margin (90.6 to 70.0). UF also dished 19.0 assists per game vs. 10.5 for its opponents. Rueben Chinyelu averaged 12.8rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar shot 27-for-58 (.466) from 3 and Xaivian Lee had 72 assists (6.0 apg).
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