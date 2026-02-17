Florida vs. South Carolina: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 12 Florida Gators (19-6, 10-2 SEC) wraps their regular season series against South Carolina on Tuesday night. UF hosts the Gamecocks after blowing them out in Columbia, 95-48, on Jan. 28.

The Gators have won five games in a row and 10 of their last 11 games. South Carolina (11-14, 2-10 SEC) is on a six-game losing streak and has dropped nine of its last 10 contests, including the UF loss.

How to watch Florida against South Carolina

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: SEC Network | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: John Schriffen, Analyst: Mark Wise

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Gamecocks

Spread: Florida -23.5

Over/Under: 153.5 points

Moneyline: -10000 Florida, +2200 South Carolina

Availability report

Florida and South Carolina no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.2 11.3 2.5 3.7 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 26.8 11.4 3.8 3.5 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.5 6.3 2.1 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 13.3 8.0 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.7 11.8 .607 fg%

South Carolina Gamecocks projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 5 Meechie Johnson Guard 6-2, 192 pounds R-Sr. 31.3 16.7 3.2 4.2 ast 4 Kobe Knox Guard 6-5, 200 pounds R-Sr. 29.8 10.5 3.7 2.3 ast 55 Mike Sharavjamts Guard 6-9, 195 pounds Sr. 30.2 10.9 5.5 2.6 ast 10 Myles Stute Guard 6-7, 221 pounds Gr. 25.0 6.6 4.3 1.5 3fg 31 Elijah Strong Forward 6-8, 250 pounds Jr. 17.6 10.5 2.6 1.2 ast

Todd Golden on South Carolina

“Every game provides different challenges. South Carolina is no different. Obviously, they haven’t had the same level of success as some other teams in the league. I think they’re dangerous. They have a number of players that are tricky. I think the way they play offensively is hard to guard. And when we played them the first time, we had a reason to be really motivated to play. We had just lost a game at home against Auburn that we were really disappointed about. So we were able to challenge our guys on the backside of that, and the same for (Tuesday). We are playing for a lot right now, for the rest of the season. Our team has some clear goals of what we’re trying to achieve over these next couple weeks, and anything less in our best effort could prevent us from achieving some of those things. I will be really disappointed if we don’t come out and play really, really hard.”

Game notes

* The Gators’ five consecutive victories matches their season-best win streak, and Florida comes in having hit 10 3-pointers in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

* During UF’s current five-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents from the field, .509 to .356, and from the 3-point line, .342 to .314, which has led to a +23.6 scoring margin (91.8 to 68.2). UF is also dishing 19.6 assists per game vs. 10.8 for its opponents and is +3.0 in turnovers. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 15.0 rebounds per game over that span, while Urban Klavzar is shooting 14-for-28 (.500) from 3-point range and Xaivian Lee has 24 assists vs. four turnovers.

* The Gators are coming off a win vs. No. 25 Kentucky, led by 22 points from SEC Player of the Week Xaivian Lee and 19 from Urban Klavzar as the duo combined to hit nine of 18 3-point attempts. Thomas Haugh added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Alex Condon (14/11) and Rueben Chinyelu (10/11) each had a double-double.

* Alex Condon enters Tuesday’s game with 988 career points, closing in on becoming the 58th member of Florida’s 1,000-point club.

* With 95 wins at Florida, Todd Golden is tied with Tommy Bartlett (1966-73, 98-88) on Florida’s all time wins list. With the Gators’ and Golden’s next win, he will pass Bartlett for seventh all-time at UF.

* Florida’s 27 total double-doubles this season match the 2006-07 team for most on record at UF. Against Kentucky on Saturday, Alex Condon (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Rueben Chinyelu (10 points, 11 rebounds) marked Florida’s seventh game this season with multiple double-doubles.

* Florida’s +14.6 rebounding margin, 16.4 offensive rebounds and 46.0 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.6%) and third in second-chance points per game (16.3). UF also ranks fifth nationally with a 75.8% defensive rebounding percentage and .445 2-point field goal percentage defense.

