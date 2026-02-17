Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Florida vs. South Carolina: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi2 hours agoZachAbolverdi

The No. 12 Florida Gators (19-6, 10-2 SEC) wraps their regular season series against South Carolina on Tuesday night. UF hosts the Gamecocks after blowing them out in Columbia, 95-48, on Jan. 28.

The Gators have won five games in a row and 10 of their last 11 games. South Carolina (11-14, 2-10 SEC) is on a six-game losing streak and has dropped nine of its last 10 contests, including the UF loss.

How to watch Florida against South Carolina

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17
Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV | Stream: SEC Network | ESPN app
On the call: Play-by-Play: John Schriffen, Analyst: Mark Wise

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Gamecocks

Spread: Florida -23.5
Over/Under: 153.5 points
Moneyline: -10000 Florida, +2200 South Carolina

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Availability report

Florida and South Carolina no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.30.211.32.53.7 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.26.811.43.83.5 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.917.56.32.1 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.513.38.03.5 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.411.711.8.607 fg%

South Carolina Gamecocks projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
5Meechie JohnsonGuard6-2, 192 poundsR-Sr.31.316.73.24.2 ast
4Kobe KnoxGuard6-5, 200 poundsR-Sr.29.810.53.72.3 ast
55Mike SharavjamtsGuard6-9, 195 poundsSr.30.210.95.52.6 ast
10Myles StuteGuard6-7, 221 poundsGr.25.06.64.31.5 3fg
31Elijah StrongForward6-8, 250 poundsJr.17.610.52.61.2 ast

Todd Golden on South Carolina

“Every game provides different challenges. South Carolina is no different. Obviously, they haven’t had the same level of success as some other teams in the league. I think they’re dangerous. They have a number of players that are tricky. I think the way they play offensively is hard to guard. And when we played them the first time, we had a reason to be really motivated to play. We had just lost a game at home against Auburn that we were really disappointed about. So we were able to challenge our guys on the backside of that, and the same for (Tuesday). We are playing for a lot right now, for the rest of the season. Our team has some clear goals of what we’re trying to achieve over these next couple weeks, and anything less in our best effort could prevent us from achieving some of those things. I will be really disappointed if we don’t come out and play really, really hard.”

Game notes

* The Gators’ five consecutive victories matches their season-best win streak, and Florida comes in having hit 10 3-pointers in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

* During UF’s current five-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents from the field, .509 to .356, and from the 3-point line, .342 to .314, which has led to a +23.6 scoring margin (91.8 to 68.2). UF is also dishing 19.6 assists per game vs. 10.8 for its opponents and is +3.0 in turnovers. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 15.0 rebounds per game over that span, while Urban Klavzar is shooting 14-for-28 (.500) from 3-point range and Xaivian Lee has 24 assists vs. four turnovers.

* The Gators are coming off a win vs. No. 25 Kentucky, led by 22 points from SEC Player of the Week Xaivian Lee and 19 from Urban Klavzar as the duo combined to hit nine of 18 3-point attempts. Thomas Haugh added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Alex Condon (14/11) and Rueben Chinyelu (10/11) each had a double-double.

* Alex Condon enters Tuesday’s game with 988 career points, closing in on becoming the 58th member of Florida’s 1,000-point club.

* With 95 wins at Florida, Todd Golden is tied with Tommy Bartlett (1966-73, 98-88) on Florida’s all time wins list. With the Gators’ and Golden’s next win, he will pass Bartlett for seventh all-time at UF.

* Florida’s 27 total double-doubles this season match the 2006-07 team for most on record at UF. Against Kentucky on Saturday, Alex Condon (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Rueben Chinyelu (10 points, 11 rebounds) marked Florida’s seventh game this season with multiple double-doubles.

* Florida’s +14.6 rebounding margin, 16.4 offensive rebounds and 46.0 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.6%) and third in second-chance points per game (16.3). UF also ranks fifth nationally with a 75.8% defensive rebounding percentage and .445 2-point field goal percentage defense.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market. 

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!

You may also like