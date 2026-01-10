Florida vs. Tennessee: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The Florida Gators (10-5, 1-1 SEC) open SEC play with three of the four teams that beat them last season. After splitting the first two league games against Missouri and Georgia, UF hosts No. 21 Tennessee (11-4, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday.

It will be the lone regular season meeting after the Gators took two of three in 2024-25, capped by an 86-77 win in the SEC Tournament championship game. The home team in this series has won nine straight games dating back to 2019.

How to watch Florida against Tennessee

When: Saturday, Jan. 10

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (10,151) | Gainesville, Fla.

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Dan Shulman, Analyst: Jay Bilas

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Vols

Spread: Florida -5.5

Over/Under: 150.5 points (-105)

Moneyline: -220 Florida, +180 Tennessee

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Availability report

Tennessee forward Cade Phillips is out.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.4 10.8 2.3 3.2 ast 15 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 28.6 11.7 4.3 3.4 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.7 17.5 6.8 2.3 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.3 14.8 8.6 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 23.8 10.5 10.3 .624 fg%

Tennessee Volunteers projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Ja’Kobi Gillespie Guard 6-1, 188 pounds Sr. 31.9 18.7 2.8 5.7 ast 3 Bishop Boswell Guard 6-4, 204 pounds So. 22.3 5.8 3.8 2.6 ast 6 DeWayne Brown II Forward 6-8, 251 pounds Fr. 15.2 5.6 4.2 .659 fg% 10 Nate Ament Forward 6-10, 207 pounds Fr. 26.9 14.7 6.5 2.6 ast 34 Felix Okpara Center 6-11, 243 pounds Sr. 24.6 7.1 5.3 1.7 blk

Todd Golden on Tennessee

“I think we’re built similarly, to be honest. Both teams have really strong and deep front courts. Both teams rely on controlling the backboards to give themselves a better chance to be successful. And I think both teams take a lot of pride in not beating themselves and making it really hard on the opponent. I think there are a lot of similarities in our clubs. So as always, when you play Tennessee it’s going to be a battle of the paint. We have to do a really good job of keeping them off the glass and win the paint-point battle. On our home floor, I hope and expect to see a good amount of what we saw Tuesday night which was turning defense into offense and getting out and being able to play faster because of that.”

Game notes

* Florida three straight home wins vs. Tennessee have all come vs. teams ranked sixth or better, including last season’s win vs. a No. 1 Tennessee team, a 2023 defeat of No. 2 UT in Todd Golden’s first season and beating a sixth-ranked Vols squad in 2021.

* Against No. 18 Georgia on Tuesday, Thomas Haugh became the fifth player this century with at least 20 points, 12 rebounds and 3-plus assists, blocked shots and steals vs. a Top 25 team (21 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks, 3 steals). He joined Kevin Durant, Fardaws Aimaq, Devin Thomas and Michael Sweetney.

* Florida’s +16.3 rebounding margin, 17.3 offensive rebounds per game and 47.3 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second offensive rebounding percentage (44.2%). The Gators and Vols represent the top two offensive rebounding teams by percentage, as only UT’s 45.2% rate exceeds Florida’s 44.2%

* Florida’s schedule to date ranks as the 10th-toughest in the nation, per KenPom. According to ESPN, the Gators have the 12th-strongest remaining schedule.

* At 10.3 rebounds per game, Rueben Chinyelu ranks 15th nationally and is making a bid to be the first Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds. He has nine games with 10-plus boards, highlighted by his 21 vs. Merrimack, which marked the most rebounds by a Gator in 43 years and tied the O’Dome record (Eugene McDowell, 21 vs. Georgia, 1/6/1982).

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!