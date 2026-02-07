Florida vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 17 Florida Gators (16-6, 7-2 SEC) compete for first place in the SEC on Saturday. They take on Texas A&M (17-5, 7-2 SEC) with the teams tied atop the league standings at the halfway point in their league schedules.

The Gators come in winners of seven of their last eight games with three straight road wins. The Aggies had their second loss in conference play at Alabama on Wednesday (100-97) after winning four in a row.

How to watch Florida against Texas A&M

When: Saturday, Feb. 7

Where: Reed Arena (12,989) | Bryan-College Station, Texas

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: SEC Network | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Eric Frede, Analyst: Pat Bradley

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Aggies

Spread: Florida -6.5

Over/Under: 168.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -250 Florida, +200 Texas A&M

Availability report

Texas A&M’s Mackenzie Mgbako is out. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.3 11.4 2.4 3.9 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 26.5 10.7 4.0 3.4 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.6 6.4 1.9 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.9 13.8 8.1 3.7 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.6 12.1 11.3 .619 fg%

Texas A&M Aggies projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 5 Jacari Lane Guard 6-0, 178 pounds Sr. 21.7 7.9 2.2 3.9 ast 0 Marcus Hill Guard 6-3, 192 pounds Gr. 21.8 10.7 3.0 1.8 ast 3 Rylan Griffen Guard 6-5, 181 pounds Sr. 24.6 11.5 2.7 2.6 ast 9 Ruben Dominguez Guard 6-6, 213 pounds So. 25.1 12.4 2.5 3.1 3fg 12 Rashaun Agee Forward 6-8, 231 pounds Gr. 24.9 14.2 8.7 2.3 ast

Todd Golden on Texas A&M

“I think they’re having a great season. Obviously, new coach, new system, a lot of new players. And kind of like us. Have had some ups and downs in non-conference trying to get it figured, but I feel they’ve consistently gotten better and better as the league play has happened. They’ve lost two games in league play. Both games were really, really tight; Tennessee and Alabama, two really tough places to play. They’ve had a really good season and they’re a really tough team.”

Game notes

* Of Florida’s five meetings with Texas A&M under Todd Golden, four have been decided by five points or fewer. UF lost the first three by a combined six points, then picked up a five-point win before last season’s 19-point victory.

* Florida enters Saturday’s game with three straight SEC road wins. A fourth would match UF’s third longest SEC road winning streak in program history and be its longest since winning four straight in 2017 (10, 2014 & ’15; six, 2006 & ’07).

* Florida’s +15.5 rebounding margin, 16.6 offensive rebounds per game and 46.0 rebounds all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second with 16.9 second-chance points per game, a 43.3% offensive rebound percentage and a 77.1% defensive rebounding percentage.

* Rueben Chinyelu is two rebounds away from joining Joakim Noah and Al Horford as the only Gators this century to post back-to-back seasons with 250+ rebounds.

* At 11.3 rebounds per game, Chinyelu ranks fourth nationally and is making a bid to be the first Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds (Bob Smyth, 12.7, 1975-76). His 4.2 offensive boards also rank sixth in the NCAA. Chinyelu has grabbed 21 rebounds in a game twice this season (LSU, Merrimack), the most by a Gator in 43 years and tied for the O’Dome record (Eugene McDowell, 21 vs. Georgia, 1/6/1982).

