Florida vs. Texas: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 7 Florida Gators (21-6, 12-2 SEC) have their second to last SEC road game on Wednesday at Texas (11-15, 3-10 SEC). UF beat the Longhorns last year in Gainesville, 84-60.

The Gators have won seven games in a row and 12 of their last 13 games. Texas (17-10, 8-6 SEC) lost at Georgia on Saturday, snapping the Longhorns’ five-game winning streak.

How to watch Florida against Texas

When: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Where: Moody Center (10,763) | Austin, Texas

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN2 | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Tom Hart, Analyst: Dane Bradshaw

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Longhorns

Spread: Florida -5.5

Over/Under: 159.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -250 Florida, +200 Texas

Availability report

Lassina Traore is out for Ole Miss. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.8 11.1 2.5 3.5 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.1 11.3 3.7 3.9 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.7 17.3 6.2 2.1 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 14.0 8.0 3.7 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.5 11.8 .603 fg%

Texas Longhorns projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Jordan Pope Guard 6-1, 180 pounds Sr. 28.3 13.0 3.5 2.2 3fg 12 Tramon Mark Guard 6-5, 210 pounds Gr. 27.5 13.0 3.5 2.0 ast 5 Camden Heide Guard 6-7, 215 pounds Jr. 23.2 6.7 2.8 .540 fg% 3 Dailyn Swain Forward 6-8, 225 pounds Jr. 31.4 17.3 7.3 3.3 ast 8 Matas Vokietaitis Forward 7-0, 255 pounds So. 25.3 15.7 6.9 .644 fg%

Todd Golden on Texas

“I think they’re a really good offensive team. I think they’re top 7 or around there KenPom on the season. They’ve had some really good wins in our league. They won at Alabama. They’ve been a tough team to play with. I think they’re really good. They’d won five in a row before they lost to Georgia, so obviously they’ve had success. They have talented players. Big Matas [Vokietaitis] is a problem down on the block. Swain is having a breakout year, one of the better wings in the league. Trevon Mark has been in the league a long time. Jordan Pope has been in the league. They have some really nice pieces. Heide can really shoot and played at Purdue a while, so he has that winning DNA. Obviously, they’ve done a good job of getting good players in there and it’s going to be a really tough challenge on the road.”

Game notes

* The Gators are the last SEC team to visit the Moody Center since Texas joined the league. Florida’s last trip to Austin came in the first and second rounds of the 2013 NCAA Tournament (vs. Northwestern St., Minnesota).

* The Gators have won six straight SEC road wins, an active streak that is tied for the second-longest such winning streak in program history.

* During UF’s current seven-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents, .511 to .366 from the field and .355 to .285 from 3, leading to a +21.6 scoring margin (89.9 to 68.3). UF is also dishing 20.0 assists per game vs. 10.6 for its opponents. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 14.0 rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar is 19-for-37 (.514) from 3, and Xaivian Lee has 41 assists and a 3.2 assist-to-turnover rate.

* Florida’s +14.7 rebounding margin, 16.1 offensive rebounds and 45.8 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.6%). UF is also third in second-chance points per game (16.4) and defensive rebound percentage (.759) and sixth in 2-point defense (.449).

* Rueben Chinyelu’s 114 offensive rebounds this season are tied for Florida’s single-season record, matching Dwayne Davis’ total in 1988-89.

* Thomas Haugh enters Wednesday’s game with 999 career points, looking to become the 59th member of the Gators’ 1,000-point club. Alex Condon reached the benchmark last week (2/17 vs. SC).

* Urban Klavzar is shooting 19-for-37 (.514) from 3-point range during the Gators’ seven-game win streak, including 4-for-5 in Saturday’s win at Ole Miss. Klavzar’s .438 clip in SEC play ranks second in the league by .001 (Darius Acuff , .439).

