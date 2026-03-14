Florida vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, betting lines, game notes
Top-seeded Florida, the 2026 league champions, will compete in SEC Tournament semifinals for the third straight season on Saturday. The Gators (26-6, 16-2 SEC) face No. 22 Vanderbilt, a 4-seed in the tournament.
It’s the second matchup between UF and Vandy (25-7, 11-7 SEC). The Gators posted a 98-94 win at Memorial Gymnasium over the Commodores, who were ranked No. 10 at the time, in their lone regular season meeting.
How to watch Florida against Vanderbilt
When: Saturday, March 14
Where: Bridgestone Arena (19,395) | Nashville, Tenn.
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app
On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes, Reporter: Alyssa Lang
BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Commodores
Spread: Florida -8.5
Over/Under: 160.5 points (-110)
Moneyline: -350 Florida, +280 Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.
Availability report
Florida and Vanderbilt have no players on the availability report.
Florida Gators projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.9
|11.5
|2.6
|3.4 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.4
|11.6
|3.8
|4.2 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.4
|17.0
|6.1
|2.0 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.6
|15.0
|7.7
|3.5 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.7
|11.1
|11.7
|1.1 blk
Vanderbilt Commodores projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|3
|Tyler Tanner
|Guard
|6-0, 175 pounds
|So.
|33.0
|19.2
|3.6
|5.2 ast
|2
|Duke Miles
|Guard
|6-2, 188 pounds
|Gr.
|29.1
|16.5
|3.2
|4.2 ast
|5
|Tyler Nickel
|Forward
|6-7, 222 pounds
|Jr.
|30.4
|13.5
|3.1
|3.0 3fg
|10
|AK Okereke
|Forward
|6-7, 245 pounds
|Gr.
|26.1
|9.8
|3.5
|1.9 ast
|99
|Devin McGlockton
|Forward
|6-8, 230 pounds
|Sr.
|24.8
|9.7
|6.8
|.549 fg%
Game notes
* The Gators opened SEC Tournament play with a 71-63 win vs. Kentucky, led by Alex Condon’s 22 points and 10 rebounds. Florida had a dominant 50-29 rebounding edge and 21 second-chance points vs. UK.
* Florida’s 12 straight wins is the 10th Gator win streak of a dozen or more in program history. Three of those 10 such streaks have come over the past two seasons (13 to open 2024-25, 12 to close 2024-25).
* Florida enters Saturday’s game vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt with 14 straight wins vs. AP-ranked conference opponents, including postseason meetings. That matches the longest such streak in the history of the AP poll (N.C. State, 1972-75; UCLA, 1963-76).
Top 10
- 1
New RPM for Gators
Projecting Florida Gators to land 5-star prospect
- 2
Florida Gators spring camp intel
Practice No. 5 highlights, observations
- 3
Defensive line impressions
Notes from Thursday UF practice
- 4
UF's intriguing offensive lineman
Athleticism, length help TJ Dice make case at OT
- 5
New QB target
Pittsburgh QB commit picks up Florida offer
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
* Florida’s 178 dunks this season, including six in Friday’s win, have set a program record, surpassing the 2005-06 total of 175.
* During UF’s current 12-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents, .511 to .383 from the field and .357 to .296 from 3, leading to a +20.6 scoring margin (90.6 to 70.0). UF is also dishing 19.0 assists per game vs. 10.5 for its opponents. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 12.8rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar is 27-for-58 (.466) from 3 and Xaivian Lee has 72 assists (6.0 apg).
* Entering the postseason, Florida’s +14.3 rebounding margin and 45.5 rebounds per game lead the nation, and the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.6%), offensive rebounds (15.9) and paint points (44.3). UF is third in second-chance points (16.4), sixth in 2-point defense (.448) and seventh in defensive rebound percentage (75.2%).
Not a member of Gators Online?
CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.
Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.
SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!