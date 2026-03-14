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Florida vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi55 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

Top-seeded Florida, the 2026 league champions, will compete in SEC Tournament semifinals for the third straight season on Saturday. The Gators (26-6, 16-2 SEC) face No. 22 Vanderbilt, a 4-seed in the tournament.

It’s the second matchup between UF and Vandy (25-7, 11-7 SEC). The Gators posted a 98-94 win at Memorial Gymnasium over the Commodores, who were ranked No. 10 at the time, in their lone regular season meeting.

How to watch Florida against Vanderbilt

When: Saturday, March 14
Where: Bridgestone Arena (19,395) | Nashville, Tenn.
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app
On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes, Reporter: Alyssa Lang

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Commodores

Spread: Florida -8.5
Over/Under: 160.5 points (-110)
Moneyline: -350 Florida, +280 Vanderbilt

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Availability report

Florida and Vanderbilt have no players on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.911.52.63.4 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.411.63.84.2 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.417.06.12.0 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.615.07.73.5 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.711.111.71.1 blk

Vanderbilt Commodores projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
3Tyler TannerGuard6-0, 175 poundsSo.33.019.23.65.2 ast
2Duke MilesGuard6-2, 188 poundsGr.29.116.53.24.2 ast
5Tyler NickelForward6-7, 222 poundsJr.30.413.53.13.0 3fg
10AK OkerekeForward6-7, 245 poundsGr.26.19.83.51.9 ast
99Devin McGlocktonForward6-8, 230 poundsSr.24.89.76.8.549 fg%

Game notes

* The Gators opened SEC Tournament play with a 71-63 win vs. Kentucky, led by Alex Condon’s 22 points and 10 rebounds. Florida had a dominant 50-29 rebounding edge and 21 second-chance points vs. UK.

* Florida’s 12 straight wins is the 10th Gator win streak of a dozen or more in program history. Three of those 10 such streaks have come over the past two seasons (13 to open 2024-25, 12 to close 2024-25).

* Florida enters Saturday’s game vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt with 14 straight wins vs. AP-ranked conference opponents, including postseason meetings. That matches the longest such streak in the history of the AP poll (N.C. State, 1972-75; UCLA, 1963-76).

* Florida’s 178 dunks this season, including six in Friday’s win, have set a program record, surpassing the 2005-06 total of 175.

* During UF’s current 12-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents, .511 to .383 from the field and .357 to .296 from 3, leading to a +20.6 scoring margin (90.6 to 70.0). UF is also dishing 19.0 assists per game vs. 10.5 for its opponents. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 12.8rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar is 27-for-58 (.466) from 3 and Xaivian Lee has 72 assists (6.0 apg).

* Entering the postseason, Florida’s +14.3 rebounding margin and 45.5 rebounds per game lead the nation, and the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.6%), offensive rebounds (15.9) and paint points (44.3). UF is third in second-chance points (16.4), sixth in 2-point defense (.448) and seventh in defensive rebound percentage (75.2%).

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