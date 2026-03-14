Florida vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

Top-seeded Florida, the 2026 league champions, will compete in SEC Tournament semifinals for the third straight season on Saturday. The Gators (26-6, 16-2 SEC) face No. 22 Vanderbilt, a 4-seed in the tournament.

It’s the second matchup between UF and Vandy (25-7, 11-7 SEC). The Gators posted a 98-94 win at Memorial Gymnasium over the Commodores, who were ranked No. 10 at the time, in their lone regular season meeting.

How to watch Florida against Vanderbilt

When: Saturday, March 14

Where: Bridgestone Arena (19,395) | Nashville, Tenn.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes, Reporter: Alyssa Lang

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Commodores

Spread: Florida -8.5

Over/Under: 160.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -350 Florida, +280 Vanderbilt

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Availability report

Florida and Vanderbilt have no players on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.9 11.5 2.6 3.4 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.4 11.6 3.8 4.2 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.4 17.0 6.1 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.6 15.0 7.7 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.7 11.1 11.7 1.1 blk

Vanderbilt Commodores projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 3 Tyler Tanner Guard 6-0, 175 pounds So. 33.0 19.2 3.6 5.2 ast 2 Duke Miles Guard 6-2, 188 pounds Gr. 29.1 16.5 3.2 4.2 ast 5 Tyler Nickel Forward 6-7, 222 pounds Jr. 30.4 13.5 3.1 3.0 3fg 10 AK Okereke Forward 6-7, 245 pounds Gr. 26.1 9.8 3.5 1.9 ast 99 Devin McGlockton Forward 6-8, 230 pounds Sr. 24.8 9.7 6.8 .549 fg%

Game notes

* The Gators opened SEC Tournament play with a 71-63 win vs. Kentucky, led by Alex Condon’s 22 points and 10 rebounds. Florida had a dominant 50-29 rebounding edge and 21 second-chance points vs. UK.

* Florida’s 12 straight wins is the 10th Gator win streak of a dozen or more in program history. Three of those 10 such streaks have come over the past two seasons (13 to open 2024-25, 12 to close 2024-25).

* Florida enters Saturday’s game vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt with 14 straight wins vs. AP-ranked conference opponents, including postseason meetings. That matches the longest such streak in the history of the AP poll (N.C. State, 1972-75; UCLA, 1963-76).

* Florida’s 178 dunks this season, including six in Friday’s win, have set a program record, surpassing the 2005-06 total of 175.

* During UF’s current 12-game winning streak, the Gators are out-shooting opponents, .511 to .383 from the field and .357 to .296 from 3, leading to a +20.6 scoring margin (90.6 to 70.0). UF is also dishing 19.0 assists per game vs. 10.5 for its opponents. Rueben Chinyelu has averaged 12.8rebounds per game, while Urban Klavzar is 27-for-58 (.466) from 3 and Xaivian Lee has 72 assists (6.0 apg).

* Entering the postseason, Florida’s +14.3 rebounding margin and 45.5 rebounds per game lead the nation, and the Gators rank second in offensive rebound percentage (42.6%), offensive rebounds (15.9) and paint points (44.3). UF is third in second-chance points (16.4), sixth in 2-point defense (.448) and seventh in defensive rebound percentage (75.2%).

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