Florida vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, betting lines, game notes

The No. 19 Florida Gators (12-5, 3-1 SEC) face their sixth top-25 opponent Saturday when they take on No. 10-ranked Vanderbilt in Nashville. UF is 2-3 in the previous five games.

Florida enters with three straight wins after picking up a road victory at Oklahoma on Tuesday, while the Commodores (16-1, 3-1 SEC) suffered their first loss on Wednesday at Texas.

How to watch Florida against Vanderbilt

When: Saturday, Jan. 17

Where: Memorial Gymnasium (14,316) | Nashville, Tenn.

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV | Stream: ESPN | ESPN app

On the call: Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

BetMGM odds for Gators vs. Commodores

Spread: Vanderbilt -2.5

Over/Under: 162.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: -150 Vanderbilt, +125 Florida

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, the official betting partner of On3.

Availability report

Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins is out. Florida has no players listed on the availability report.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.7 11.8 2.5 3.5 ast 15 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.6 11.2 4.2 3.4 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.4 6.6 2.2 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.6 14.3 8.3 3.7 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.0 11.4 10.7 .629 fg%

Vanderbilt Commodores projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 3 Tyler Tanner Guard 6-0, 175 pounds So. 30.1 17.2 3.6 5.2 ast 2 Duke Miles Guard 6-2, 188 pounds Gr. 29.3 17.5 2.8 4.4 ast 5 Tyler Nickel Forward 6-7, 222 pounds Jr. 29.6 14.7 3.5 3.5 3fg 10 AK Okereke Forward 6-7, 245 pounds Gr. 25.1 8.2 3.6 1.8 ast 99 Devin McGlockton Forward 6-8, 230 pounds Sr. 24.2 10.4 7.4 .589 fg%

Todd Golden on Vanderbilt

“I think the one thing (Vanderbilt head coach) Mark (Byington) does a really good job of is he has answers for the different ways teams guard their stuff. You know, I’ve seen it all throughout the year, going back to when they played Saint Mary’s watching that game, because Saint Mary’s is pretty consistent with how they guard stuff, and then seeing them in the last couple league games, just seeing how they attack different defenses. I think they are creative. They do a good job, for lack of a better term, of moving the pieces around to exploit the different way you guard things. I think you’re going to get yourself in trouble if you try to guard them the same way for 40 minutes. They will figure that out. They have enough talented, skilled players, and I think their personnel, they err on the side of being skilled and smart as opposed to big and physical They’re really good. They got two guards that can really operate well in the pick and roll with (Tyler) Tanner and (Duke) Miles and I think (Tyler) Nickel is such a threat the way they use him in what we call Vert action or Spain ball screen action, and they move him around to make it hard for you to really tag off him and stuff like that. So they’re creative and you have to find different ways to bother them and make them uncomfortable.”

Game notes

* The Gators are 8-68 all-time on the road vs. top-10 opponents, including 3-6 under Todd Golden. Golden’s three top-10 road wins are the most by any coach in Florida history, and in 2024-25 the Gators posted multiple top-10 road wins for the first time in program history (at No. 1 Auburn and No. 7 Alabama).

* Florida is 5-4 all-time against top-10 Vanderbilt teams, including 1-3 in away games with the lone road win coming against a seventh-ranked Vandy team on Feb. 3, 1968. The Gators last faced a top-10 Vandy squad on March 9, 1974, an 80-77 win over the No. 5 Commodores in Gainesville.

* Florida has scored 90 or more points in six of its last seven games, including three straight entering Saturday’s game. UF’s 85.8 points per game this season are ahead of the program-record mark of 85.6, set in 2023-24.

* Florida picked up its first road win of the season at Oklahoma behind 21 points from Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu’s 19-point, 12-rebound double-double. The Gators tallied a 60-22 advantage in the paint while committing a season-low seven turnovers.

* Florida has had 19 double-double performances this season, led by Rueben Chinyelu’s nine. The Gators have had 20 double-doubles just three times over the past 30 seasons (27 in 2006-07, 21 in 2000 01 and 2019-20).

* Florida’s plus-15.7 rebounding margin, 17.0 offensive rebounds per game and 46.7 rebounds per game all lead the nation, while the Gators rank second with a 43.7% offensive rebound percentage and third in defensive rebounding percentage (76.5%).

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!