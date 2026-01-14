Florida's Thomas Haugh earns midseason All-American honor

Florida junior forward Thomas Haugh continues to stack up national recognition as the season reaches its midpoint.

On Wednesday, Haugh was named to Sporting News’ Midseason All-America Third Team after emerging as Florida’s most consistent offensive option. He leads the Gators at 17.4 points per game and has already produced seven 20-point outings this season along with three double-doubles.

The Pennsylvania native is coming off another strong performance, scoring 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals in Tuesday’s road win at Oklahoma Sooners, which marked Florida’s third straight victory.

Earlier in the week, Haugh delivered one of the most complete performances by an SEC player this season, posting 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals in a win over Georgia. He became the first SEC player this century to reach at least 20 points, 12 rebounds and three or more assists, blocks and steals against a top-25 opponent.

That historic showing followed another honor, as Haugh was also selected to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list.

The No. 19 Florida Gators will look to keep the momentum going Saturday with a marquee road test at No. 10 Vanderbilt. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET in Nashville, with the top-25 matchup airing on ESPN.

Sporting News Midseason All-America Teams

First Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Braden Smith, Purdue

Second Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Third Team

Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Rienk Mast, Nebraska

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!