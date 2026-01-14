Florida's Thomas Haugh earns midseason All-American honor
Florida junior forward Thomas Haugh continues to stack up national recognition as the season reaches its midpoint.
On Wednesday, Haugh was named to Sporting News’ Midseason All-America Third Team after emerging as Florida’s most consistent offensive option. He leads the Gators at 17.4 points per game and has already produced seven 20-point outings this season along with three double-doubles.
The Pennsylvania native is coming off another strong performance, scoring 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals in Tuesday’s road win at Oklahoma Sooners, which marked Florida’s third straight victory.
Earlier in the week, Haugh delivered one of the most complete performances by an SEC player this season, posting 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals in a win over Georgia. He became the first SEC player this century to reach at least 20 points, 12 rebounds and three or more assists, blocks and steals against a top-25 opponent.
That historic showing followed another honor, as Haugh was also selected to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list.
The No. 19 Florida Gators will look to keep the momentum going Saturday with a marquee road test at No. 10 Vanderbilt. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET in Nashville, with the top-25 matchup airing on ESPN.
Sporting News Midseason All-America Teams
First Team
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Braden Smith, Purdue
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Dante Moore
Announces draft decision
- 2New
Justice Haynes
Headed to the ACC
- 3Trending
Husan Longstreet
SEC bound
- 4
Ole Miss, Pete Golding
Trending hot in transfer portal
- 5
Walker Howard
Transfer QB returns to SEC
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Second Team
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Third Team
Darius Acuff, Arkansas
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Rienk Mast, Nebraska
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Not a member of Gators Online?
CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.
Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.
SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!