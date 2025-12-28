Former Florida Gators DB Jason Marshall snags first NFL interception

The Miami Dolphins drafted former Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft this past spring. Since drafting him, Marshall has appeared in 11 games as a rookie for the Dolphins. In his latest matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason Marshall came down with his first professional interception. You can see the clip of his first NFL pick below.

What a pick by Dolphins rookie DB Jason Marshall!



TBvsMIA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/FHRkhFyVt3 — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Jason Marshall has played early as a pro

Heading into the Dolphins’ latest matchup, Jason Marshall has appeared in 10 games and has earned 1 start. As a rookie, Marshall has notched 15 tackles and deflected 2 passes. A hamstring injury caused him to miss four games this season.

In his final season at Florida, Marshall registered 20 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 tackles-for-loss, four pass breakups, three QB hurries, and one forced fumble in 2024 before his season-ending shoulder injury. Through the first month of this year, he was the nation’s highest graded cornerback in single coverage, per PFF.

In that 2024 season, Marshall injured his labrum during the homecoming game against Kentucky and required surgery. He started the first seven games of the 2024 season and was a four-year starter at UF. He finished with 98 tackles, 26 pass breakups, two interceptions, and a sack in his career.

Projected rookie contract deal

Jason Marshall Jr., CB

Team: Miami Dolphins

Round: 5th

Pick: No. 150

Total Value: $4,624,505

Average Annual Value: $1,156,126

Signing Bonus: $424,505

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!