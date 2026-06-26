Former Gators center Micah Handlogten signs Exhibit 10 deal with Jazz

Former Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten is getting a shot at playing in the NBA. And it will come from the team for which his father once played.

Late Thursday night, multiple outlets reported that Handlogten had agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Utah Jazz. Friday, the Gators’ official X account posted a Tweet that said Handlogten has signed.

a new journey begins pic.twitter.com/zxNKkl4XAv — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) June 26, 2026

An Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year, non-guaranteed NBA minimum-salary contract that invites a player to training camp. It is often utilized by franchises to evaluate undrafted rookies along with fringe players and allows them to retain the player’s G League rights if they are waived.

Handlogten’s father, Ben Handlogten, played 38 games for Utah two decades ago.

Micah Handlogten spent three seasons with the Gators. He entered the transfer portal in April. Instead of landing at another school, though, he’s headed to pro ball.

At UF, Handlogten played a total of 83 games, making 34 starts, with 32 coming during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 4.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and .83 blocks a game as a Gator.

During Florida’s national championship run in 2025, Handlogten was a key backup off the bench down the stretch after he returned from a gruesome leg injury that occurred toward the end of the previous season.

He scored two points and grabbed four rebounds in the title game vs. Houston, while adding a block and two assists.

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