Former Gators center Olivier Rioux picks his new school
Former Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux, who gained fame for his height, has found a new home. Rioux on Thursday committed to UC Irvine via his Instagram page.
Rioux, at 7-foot-9, is the tallest player in college basketball history. He announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on March 31.
Rioux is a native of Canada who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He spent two seasons with the Gators.
During UF’s 2024-25 national championship campaign, Rioux was redshirted to work on “strength, conditioning and agility” per his official Gators bio. He did not compete in any games.
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This past season, Rioux saw action in 11 games, mostly in mop-up time when the Gators had big leads late. He finished with seven total points and six rebounds.
When Rioux made his debut for the Gators last Nov. 6 against UNF, he became the tallest player in college basketball history. In a Dec. 17 win over Saint Francis, he made his first college field goal, a dunk in the final seconds of the game.