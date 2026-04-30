Former Gators center Olivier Rioux picks his new school

Former Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux, who gained fame for his height, has found a new home. Rioux on Thursday committed to UC Irvine via his Instagram page.

Rioux, at 7-foot-9, is the tallest player in college basketball history. He announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on March 31.

Rioux is a native of Canada who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He spent two seasons with the Gators.

During UF’s 2024-25 national championship campaign, Rioux was redshirted to work on “strength, conditioning and agility” per his official Gators bio. He did not compete in any games.

This past season, Rioux saw action in 11 games, mostly in mop-up time when the Gators had big leads late. He finished with seven total points and six rebounds.

When Rioux made his debut for the Gators last Nov. 6 against UNF, he became the tallest player in college basketball history. In a Dec. 17 win over Saint Francis, he made his first college field goal, a dunk in the final seconds of the game.