Former Gators QB DJ Lagway commits to Baylor

Former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway has found a new home. Lagway on Thursday committed to Baylor, the school at which his father once played.

Over two seasons at Florida, Lagway passed for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He compiled a 10-9 record as the Gators’ starter.

Lagway, a former 5-Star Plus+ prospect and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is the No. 8 transfer QB and No. 21 overall transfer recruit in the On3 rankings.

Lagway is a native of Willis, Texas. His father, Derek, played running back for the Bears back in the 1990s.

UF announced the hiring of new head coach Jon Sumrall on Nov. 30. One day later, Sumrall addressed the media during his introductory press conference while Lagway watched from the back row.

According to his agent, Deiric Jackson., Lagway later met privately with Sumrall and new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, while Jackson himself spoke with newly hired UF general manager Dave Caldwell.

“DJ never wanted to leave Florida but I think the new coaching staff with their communication, or lack thereof, kind of made it clear where they stood with DJ,” Jackson told Gators Online.

Jackson added, “They didn’t let it be known from their side he was a guy that was wanted. Clearly, if they thought he was a guy they wanted, they would have made it known. They would have been like, ‘Hey, we want you, we want you to come in and compete.’ But it was more so of, ‘You can stay if you want to.’ That’s not a place where you want to be. They talked about everything but the fact of where DJ stood.”