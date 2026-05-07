Former Gators QB Kyle Trask set for another NFL opportunity

Former Gators standout Kyle Trask is getting another NFL opportunity, this time trying out with the New Orleans Saints at rookie minicamp. That’s according to FOX Sports’ Greg Auman.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is still trying to carve out a long-term spot in the league, now hoping to stick in the NFC South.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, betting on his long-term upside behind Tom Brady. From the start, his path was never going to be easy.

Trask spent his early years learning behind Brady and developing in a deep quarterback room. After Brady’s retirement, he had a chance to compete for the starting job in 2023 against Baker Mayfield, but Mayfield ultimately won the battle and ran with the role.

Across his time in Tampa Bay, Trask saw very limited game action. He attempted just 11 passes in his NFL career, completing four for 28 yards. He remained in a backup role and was valued more for development and depth than on-field production.

Trask was re-signed by the Buccaneers ahead of the 2025 season, but the team later moved on after adding Teddy Bridgewater. Trask also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons on their practice squad but did not land a long-term roster spot.

Gainesville glory that built the hype

Before the NFL, Trask built his name at Florida where his career turned into one of the most surprising breakout stories in school history.

He didn’t start right away, sitting behind Feleipe Franks before taking over in 2019. Once he got his chance during a road game at Kentucky, he never looked back.

Trask’s 2020 season became the defining stretch of his college career. He threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns, setting single-season school records. Trask finished as SEC Offensive Player of the Year, a Heisman Trophy finalist, and earned first-team All-SEC honors. He also led Florida to the SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

He finished his Florida career with 7,386 passing yards and 69 touchdowns, ranking among the most productive passers in program history.

One more shot in the NFC South

Now with the Saints, Trask is trying to keep his NFL career alive in a crowded quarterback room that includes Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson.

While it’s a long shot, it’s another chance for a former Florida standout to extend his career in the league.

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