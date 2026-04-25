Former Gators star Jonathan Greenard lands $100 million contract

After recording 38 sacks over six seasons, former Florida Gators standout Jonathan Greenard has been rewarded with a monster contract. Following his trade from Minnesota to Philadelphia on Friday, Greenard, a rush linebacker, agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with the Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The new deal also includes $50 million in guaranteed money, according to his agents,” wrote ESPN.

To acquire Greenard, the Eagles sent the Vikings two third-round picks, including the No. 98 selection in this year’s draft. Philadelphia also received a seventh-round pick in the deal.

“What you see is a relentless player with physical tools. He can win in multiple ways; he is hard to block,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said, per ESPN. “I know when we play Minnesota, we are worried about where he is at all times. We just felt like we had a really good D-line, but we really wanted to elevate it to another level.”

Of note, Roseman is a University of Florida graduate.

Jonathan Greenard was All-SEC in Gainesville

Greenard, a transfer from Louisville, played just one season at Florida, but he made it count. He recorded 52 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups and an interception, earning All-SEC honors.

Greenard was later selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Now 28, Greenard had his breakout season in 2023, recording 12.5 sacks. After signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, he followed that up with 12 sacks and a Pro Bowl selection.

Per ESPN, “although he managed only three sacks in 12 games last season, his pressure rate of 13.5% ranked No. 7 in the NFL.”

ESPN added, “Greenard’s contract had a $22.3 million cap number for 2026 and had a $19 million cash salary, well below the top tier of NFL pass rushers. Greenard was looking for a new deal, but Vikings interim general manager Rob Brzezinski said the Vikings had spent too much in the past two years to make a feasible offer.”





