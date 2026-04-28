Former UF star Jonathan India out for the season after surgery

Former Florida Gators baseball star Jonathan India “successfully underwent season-ending labral repair surgery today,” the Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday.

India, an infielder who primarily plays second base, was hitting .167 with two homers in 17 games this season. He last played April 17. India was placed on the 10-day IL on April 20 (retroactive to April 19).

This is India’s second season with the Royals. In six MLB seasons, he has a .247 average, 74 homers, 131 doubles and 282 RBI.

India, 29, played for the Gators from 2016-18 and had a terrific college career

In 2016, he was a freshman All-American for Louisville Slugger and a Southeastern Conference First-Team All-Freshman Team pick. The following season, India was a key member of UF’s 2017 national championship team.

As a junior, India slashed 350/.497/.717 with 21 home runs, was the SEC Player of the Year and a Baseball America All-American.

The Cincinnati Reds used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft to take India. He made his MLB debut with that organization three years later.