Four Gators, multiple signees make MLB.com list of the top 200 draft prospects

The 2026 MLB Draft is July 11–13 in Philadelphia; it takes place during All-Star Week. That’s just six weeks away.

According to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, “As the calendar gets set to turn to June, Draft buzz is picking up exponentially. Scouts are scattered all over the country with NCAA Division I Regional play kicking off on Friday while also planning to see high schoolers in action for the last time in state playoffs.”

Thursday, Mayo and MLB.com released an updated list of its Top 200 Draft prospects.

Multiple Florida Gators made the list. They are:

Liam Peterson is the highest ranked of the Florida Gators

*Right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson checks in as MLB.com’s No. 14 Draft prospect. He is a 6-foot-4 junior with what is believed to be some of the best arm talent in the country. He’s only 3-5 this season in 15 starts, but boasts a 3.86 ERA with 107 strikeouts across 79.1 innings. Opponents are hitting .246.

Control has been one issue; Peterson has allowed 35 walks.

*Outfielder Kyle Jones, a redshirt sophomore, is MLB.com’s No. 123 Draft prospect.

The Florida Gators’ leadoff hitter, Jones carries a .305 batting average with five homers and 37 RBI. He has an on-base percentage of .399 and a slugging percentage of .457. With the glove, Jones has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

*Right-handed pitcher Russell Sandefer, a junior, check in at No. 175. He’s 3-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 55 strikeouts across 51.1 innings.

*Right-handed pitcher Luke McNeillie, a junior, is No. 183. He’s 3-0 with a 3.58 ERA in 17 appearances.

Meanwhile, multiple Florida Gators signees also are in the top 200, including:

*Shortstop Kevin Roberts Jr. is listed as the No. 128 overall Draft prospect. He’s a 6-foot-5, 215-pound standout from Jackson Prep (Miss.) who signed with the Gators earlier this year.

*Brady Harris, an outfielder from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian, comes in at No. 160.

*Brady Snow, a right-handed pitcher from Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage, is the No. 168 Draft prospect.