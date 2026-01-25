Four-star DB Amare Nugent commits to Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have officially entered the chat with Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney quarterback Davin Davidson....
From first impressions to big takeaways, recruits break down their experience at Florida’s Elite Junior Day....
After a multi-day visit to Gainesville, Jackson Ballinger says Florida answered every question he had....
The Florida Gators enter Saturday's junior day with more clarity and confidence than it had this time last year....
Florida Gators recruiting storyline ahead of a loaded Junior Day weekend in Gainesville...
Florida’s recruiting board is moving fast. We break down the latest intel and behind-the-scenes notes shaping the Gators’ next class....
The Florida Gators are expecting a loaded group on campus this weekend for their Elite Junior Day...
Saturday's junior day brings a major opportunity for the Florida Gators to gain ground in key recruiting battles....
The Florida Gators’ new staff showed up in a big way for the top defensive lineman in the Sunshine State....
Inside the Florida Gators recruiting push as the staff makes moves on top targets...
The 5 most intriguing Florida Gators visitors expected on campus for Junior Day this weekend...
Florida is now part of a national offer list for Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine....
Ah’Mari Stevens says Marcus Davis is a top-two relationship as Florida ramps up efforts to flip the Miami commit....
The Florida Gators staff continues to hit the recruiting trail hard this week to check in on top targets...
Florida is wasting no time in the 2027 cycle, as a June official visit is already on the books for 4-star EDGE Frederick Ards....
Florida wastes little time securing an official visit date with DL target Tyler Alexander...
A visit from Jon Sumrall and Phil Trautwein helped reinforce Florida’s status as a top contender for 4-star OL Sean Tatum....
Florida has emerged as the most aggressive suitor for a tight end following an in-school visit from Evan McKissack....
Florida lands another transfer commitment following the addition of ECU DB Jordy Lowery...
Wednesday morning, Gators Online went live on YouTube to dissect Jon Sumrall's first transfer portal class as Florida Gators coach....
Evan Pryor raises the floor of Florida's running back room. He provides insurance, flexibility and reliability....
The Florida Gators coaching staff continues to hit the recruiting trail heavily to visit with top targets...
Florida will host the 4-star quarterback this weekend following a school visit from quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock....
Florida head coach Jon Sumrall made a strong impression on 4-star Edge Asher Ghioto during their first meeting...
Jackson Ballinger is headed back to Gainesville for a multi-day visit that could help clarify where Florida stands on his board....