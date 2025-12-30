Fred Taylor, Lomas Brown snubbed for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Two Florida Gators greats were semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but neither has advanced to the final round. The Hall announced 15 finalists in the Modern-Era Players category Tuesday, but UF legends Fred Taylor and Lomas Brown failed to make the cut.

For Taylor, a running back, this was his seventh time making it to the semifinals round. He was a finalist last year. Brown, an offensive tackle, reached the semifinalist stage for the first time.

These are the 15 finalists:

Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Drew Brees, Quarterback — 2001-05 San Diego Chargers, 2006-2020 New Orleans Saints

Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

Larry Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver — 2004-2020 Arizona Cardinals

Frank Gore, Running Back — 2005-2014 San Francisco 49ers, 2015-17 Indianapolis Colts, 2018 Miami Dolphins, 2019 Buffalo Bills, 2020 New York Jets

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers

Eli Manning, Quarterback — 2004-2019 New York Giants

Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

Adam Vinatieri, Kicker — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Kevin Williams, Defensive Tackle — 2003-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014 Seattle Seahawks, 2015 New Orleans Saints

Jason Witten, Tight End — 2003-2017, 2019 Dallas Cowboys, 2020 Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens

Here’s more on Taylor and Brown …

Fred Taylor, former Florida Gators RB

AT UF: 1994–1997

COLLEGE HONORS: First-team All-SEC; third team All-American in 1997. National champion in 1996.

COLLEGE NUMBERS OF NOTE: 3,075 rushing yards for the Florida Gators, including 1,292 in 1997.

NFL: 1998-2010.

NFL HONORS: Second-team All-Pro in 2007, Pro Bowl in 2007, All-Rookie team 1998.

NFL NUMBERS: During his 13-year pro career, Taylor rushed for 11,695 yards and 66 touchdowns — and had 290 receptions for 2,384 yards and eight touchdowns.

THE CASE FOR: He is No. 17 on the NFL’s career rushing list and his 4.6-yards-per carry average is behind only legends Barry Sanders and Jim Brown among NFL players who had more career rushing yards. … Taylor played a key role in Jacksonville’s run to the 1998 AFC Championship Game; he rushed for 248 yards in two playoff games. … Consistent production over 13-season career.

Taylor had seven 1,000-yards seasons. He ranked in the top 10 for rushing in a season six times in his career and twice was in the top three. … Fourteen of the 16 players ranked ahead of Taylor on the NFL’s all-time rushing list are already in the Hall of Fame. … Taylor was one of 15 finalists for the 2025 class. … Several former players back his candidacy.

THE CASE AGAINST: Gore, who is No. 3 on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, was a first-time nomination. That hurts, because so few will make the cut. … Taylor never was Rookie of the Year, won an MVP or made an All-Decade team. As ESPN has noted, “All-Decade teams and championships have an impact on Hall of Fame voters.” …

Taylor’s only Pro Bowl came in 2007 when he was an injury replacement for the Steeler’s Willie Parker. … Injuries caused him to miss 23 games from 1999-2001, which hurt his overall production.

Lomas Brown, OT

AT UF: 1981-84

COLLEGE HONORS: Consensus All-American in 1984; first-team SEC in 1984; second-team All-SEC in 1983. College Football Hall of Fame. Arguably the best offensive lineman in Florida Gators history.

COLLEGE NUMBERS OF NOTE: Florida Gators were first in the SEC in 1984 for the first time. The 1984 team was No. 3 in the final AP Poll. The 1983 team ended at No. 6.

NFL: 1985-2002

NFL HONORS: First-team All-Pro in 1995; second-team All-Pro four times (1989, 1990, 1991, 1994), seven-time Pro Bowl selection (1990–96), All-Rookie Team in 1985.

NFL NUMBERS: 263 games played; 251 starts. Super Bowl champion (XXXVII)

Playing for the Lions hasn’t helped

THE CASE FOR: Per the Lions, he has more games played and is tied for first in NFL starts by an offensive tackle. Brown and Bruce Matthews are the only linemen in NFL history to play at least 10 games in 18 different seasons. … Had the backing of many notable NFL figures, including Lions running back great Barry Sanders.

Brown anchored the line that blocked for him in Detroit. … Since 1970, 10 offensive tackles have at least seven Pro Bowls, three All-Pro seasons and a Super Bowl ring. Eight are in the Hall of Fame. … From 1990-2000, Brown was called for only three holding penalties in a span of 161 games.

THE CASE AGAINST: Lack of team success in Detroit. During his decade there, the Lions were just 1-4 in playoff games. When he finally won the Super Bowl in his final season, Brown was a backup for the Bucs. Brown has said, per reports, that the lack of team success by the Lions has hurt his chances for the Hall by negatively influencing Hall voters …

Was never an All-decade selection in the NFL.