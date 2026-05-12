Game time set for Florida-FSU matchup next season in Tallahassee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators’ annual rivalry game against Florida State on Friday, Nov. 27 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The matchup was announced on Tuesday.

This year’s game in Tallahassee will mark the first regular-season, Friday contest for the Gators since they played the Seminoles on the day after Thanksgiving in 2022.

Florida has won back-to-back games against FSU and five of the last seven meetings, including a 40-21 win in The Swamp last year. UF leads the all-time series, 39–28–2.

The Gators open the 2026 season in The Swamp on Sept. 5 against Florida Atlantic. In addition to FAU and FSU, UF’s other non-conference opponent will be Campbell on Sept. 12.

The most notable dates on Florida’s schedule are the SEC opener on Sept. 19 — a Week 3 trip to Auburn, where the Gators haven’t played since 2011 — along with a road game at Texas on Oct. 17 and home games against Ole Miss (Sept. 26) and Oklahoma (Nov. 7).

Next season will mark the Sooners’ first-ever visit to Gainesville. The teams have previously played twice in the postseason, with the Gators defeating Oklahoma 24-14 in their first-ever meeting to win the 2008 national championship.

Florida is also hosting South Carolina (Oct. 10) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 21). The Gators haven’t played the Gamecocks or the Commodores since 2023.

UF takes on Georgia in Atlanta on Oct. 31 after the bye week. Florida’s other road games are Missouri (Oct. 3), Texas (Oct. 17) and Kentucky (Nov. 14).

Date Opponent Location Sept. 5 Florida Atlantic Gainesville, Florida Sept. 12 Campbell Gainesville, Florida Sept. 19 at Auburn Auburn, Alabama Sept. 26 Ole Miss Gainesville, Florida Oct. 3 at Missouri Columbia, Missouri Oct. 10 South Carolina Gainesville, Florida Oct. 17 at Texas Austin, Texas Oct. 24 Bye Oct. 31 Georgia Atlanta, Georgia Nov. 7 Oklahoma Gainesville, Florida Nov. 14 at Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky Nov. 21 Vanderbilt Gainesville, Florida Nov. 27 at Florida State Tallahassee, Florida

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