Gator Great Brandon Spikes no longer with Florida football program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Former Florida linebacker Brandon Spikes is no longer with the football program. The move comes as the school restructures its GatorMade staff.

Spikes, who was an All-American linebacker at UF from 2006-09, has served as the assistant director of player development of GatorMade since last year. He initially rejoined the program in the fall of 2023 as a student assistant coach.

Spikes was part of Florida’s legendary 2006 recruiting class and won a pair of national championships and SEC titles as the Gators’ star middle linebacker. He made 39 starts in 47 games played and finished his career with 307 tackles, 31.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks and six interceptions.

He returned four picks for touchdowns from 2008-09, more than any other player in the nation and a school record for interception touchdowns in a career. He was a two-time consensus All-American (2008, 2009) and a first-team All-SEC selection three years in a row (2007–2009).

Spikes was a second-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and spent a total of seven years in the league with the New England Patriots (2010-13, 2015) and Buffalo Bills (2014, 2016). Spikes started for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

After retiring from professional football, Spikes returned to Florida to complete his undergraduate degree. He is currently pursuing his MBA at UF’s Warrington College of Business.

Spikes was named to the latest SEC Legends class last October.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!