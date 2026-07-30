Gators a team 'most likely to rebound from a 2025 stumble'

After going just 4-8 last year, might the Florida Gators be poised for a bounce-back season under first-year coach Jon Sumrall? Bill Connelly of ESPN.com thinks it is possible.

Thursday, Connelly released an article that included a section with “teams most likely to rebound from a 2025 stumble.” He listed UF first and wrote the following:

2024: 8-5 record, 20th in SP+ (+13.8 adjusted points per game)

2025: 4-8, 63rd (+3.5)

2026 projection (as of March): 7.0 average wins, 20th (+14.7)

From my SEC preview: “[Jon] Sumrall’s first roster doesn’t feature tons of guaranteed stars, but it has lots of components. And that’s something Sumrall can generally work with. He inherited a Troy team that had gone 10-13 over the previous two years and went 23-5, then he inherited a good Tulane team and won 20 games in two years with an American title and playoff berth.”

I’ve been wrong about Florida’s capabilities plenty of times through the years, but I haven’t been particularly wrong about Sumrall. Granted, I was pretty high on Sumrall’s predecessor, Billy Napier, too, but after a genuine offensive collapse last season, the bar for improvement in Sumrall’s first season is low. Florida collapsed to 89th in offensive SP+, and while new starting quarterback Aaron Philo — who followed new coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech — isn’t incredibly proven, he was exciting in a small sample. There seem to be pieces for a strong run game, and a decent defense returns a solid core. I’d be shocked if the Gators didn’t improve into at least the 40s in SP+, and probably a lot more than that.

According to Connelly, five other teams fall into this category to him: Colorado, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, UMass and Virginia Tech.

The Gators are a top-20 team with the ESPN FPI

The Florida Gators are 18th in the ESPN Football Power Index, but with another tough schedule the FPI matchup predictor isn’t optimistic about UF producing a high win total in Sumrall’s first season as coach. The projected victory number sits at 6.7.

Here’s a game-by-game look at the ESPN FPI matchup predictor, with Florida’s chances of winning via the ESPN computers:

GAME 1 — FAU, Sept. 5, Gainesville: UF 96.5% chance of winning. (W)

GAME 2 — Campbell, Sept. 12, Gainesville: UF 99.0% (W)

GAME 3 — Auburn, Sept. 19, Auburn Ala.: UF 47.9% (L)

GAME 4 —Ole Miss, Sept. 26, Gainesville: UF 49.8% (L)

GAME 5 —Missouri, Oct. 3, Columbia, Mo.: UF 45.9% (L)

GAME 6 — South Carolina, Oct. 10, Gainesville: UF 62.2% (W)

GAME 7 — Texas, Oct. 17, Austin, Texas: UF 12.2% (L)

GAME 8 — Georgia, Oct. 31, Atlanta: UF 19.4% (L)

GAME 9 — Oklahoma, Nov. 7, Gainesville: UF 45.4% (L)

GAME 10 —Kentucky, Nov. 15, Lexington, Ky.: UF 67.1% (W)

GAME 11 —Vanderbilt, Nov. 21, Gainesville: UF 70.2% (W)

GAME 12 —Florida State, Nov. 27, Tallahassee, Fla.: UF 57.1% (W)

The bad news: The ESPN FPI matchup predictor has Florida favored in just six games. The good news: In four of the games which the opponent is favored, the FPI gives the Gators a 45.4-percent or better chance of winning, effectively putting those matchups in the coin toss range.