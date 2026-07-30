Gators Online Football
Gators a team 'most likely to rebound from a 2025 stumble'
After going just 4-8 last year, might the Florida Gators be poised for a bounce-back season under first-year coach Jon Sumrall? Bill Connelly of ESPN.com thinks it is possible.
Thursday, Connelly released an article that included a section with “teams most likely to rebound from a 2025 stumble.” He listed UF first and wrote the following:
2024: 8-5 record, 20th in SP+ (+13.8 adjusted points per game)
2025: 4-8, 63rd (+3.5)
2026 projection (as of March): 7.0 average wins, 20th (+14.7)
From my SEC preview: “[Jon] Sumrall’s first roster doesn’t feature tons of guaranteed stars, but it has lots of components. And that’s something Sumrall can generally work with. He inherited a Troy team that had gone 10-13 over the previous two years and went 23-5, then he inherited a good Tulane team and won 20 games in two years with an American title and playoff berth.”
I’ve been wrong about Florida’s capabilities plenty of times through the years, but I haven’t been particularly wrong about Sumrall. Granted, I was pretty high on Sumrall’s predecessor, Billy Napier, too, but after a genuine offensive collapse last season, the bar for improvement in Sumrall’s first season is low. Florida collapsed to 89th in offensive SP+, and while new starting quarterback Aaron Philo — who followed new coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech — isn’t incredibly proven, he was exciting in a small sample. There seem to be pieces for a strong run game, and a decent defense returns a solid core. I’d be shocked if the Gators didn’t improve into at least the 40s in SP+, and probably a lot more than that.
According to Connelly, five other teams fall into this category to him: Colorado, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, UMass and Virginia Tech.
The Gators are a top-20 team with the ESPN FPI
The Florida Gators are 18th in the ESPN Football Power Index, but with another tough schedule the FPI matchup predictor isn’t optimistic about UF producing a high win total in Sumrall’s first season as coach. The projected victory number sits at 6.7.
Here’s a game-by-game look at the ESPN FPI matchup predictor, with Florida’s chances of winning via the ESPN computers:
GAME 1 — FAU, Sept. 5, Gainesville: UF 96.5% chance of winning. (W)
GAME 2 — Campbell, Sept. 12, Gainesville: UF 99.0% (W)
GAME 3 — Auburn, Sept. 19, Auburn Ala.: UF 47.9% (L)
GAME 4 —Ole Miss, Sept. 26, Gainesville: UF 49.8% (L)
GAME 5 —Missouri, Oct. 3, Columbia, Mo.: UF 45.9% (L)
GAME 6 — South Carolina, Oct. 10, Gainesville: UF 62.2% (W)
GAME 7 — Texas, Oct. 17, Austin, Texas: UF 12.2% (L)
GAME 8 — Georgia, Oct. 31, Atlanta: UF 19.4% (L)
GAME 9 — Oklahoma, Nov. 7, Gainesville: UF 45.4% (L)
GAME 10 —Kentucky, Nov. 15, Lexington, Ky.: UF 67.1% (W)
GAME 11 —Vanderbilt, Nov. 21, Gainesville: UF 70.2% (W)
GAME 12 —Florida State, Nov. 27, Tallahassee, Fla.: UF 57.1% (W)
The bad news: The ESPN FPI matchup predictor has Florida favored in just six games. The good news: In four of the games which the opponent is favored, the FPI gives the Gators a 45.4-percent or better chance of winning, effectively putting those matchups in the coin toss range.
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Gators Online in the Swamp Talk.Swamp Talk