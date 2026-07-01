Gators AD Scott Stricklin comments on hiring of Stuart R. Bell as UF president

The Florida Board of Governors on Wednesday confirmed Stuart R. Bell as the University of Florida’s 14th president, the school announced on the official UF website. A short while later, Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin commented via release on X, saying the following:

“Dr. Bell brings extensive higher education leadership experience and a strong understanding of the important role athletics plays in advancing a university’s mission. His familiarity with the Southeastern Conference and commitment to excellence make him well-positioned to lead the University of Florida. I look forward to working alongside Dr. Bell as we continue to build on Florida’s tradition of excellence, provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes, and serve Gator Nation around the world. We are excited to welcome Dr. Bell and his family to the Gator community.”

Bell, 69, was Alabama’s president from July 2015-July 2025.

A native of Texas, he earned his bachelor’s degree, masters and PhD from Texas A&M. Per his wikipedia page, Bell “received a Bachelor of Science degree in nuclear engineering in 1979. … his master’s and doctorate degrees in mechanical engineering 1981 and 1986, respectively.”

In UF’s release Wednesday, Bell said, “I’m ready to get to work. The University of Florida is an extraordinary institution with exceptional talent, remarkable momentum and limitless opportunity. I look forward to working alongside our students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters as we continue building one of the world’s great public universities.”

In a release in May when the school announced Bell as the “sole finalist” for the job, it quoted legendary Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, who worked under Bell in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for many years.

“Dr. Bell is an outstanding person and was a great leader at the University of Alabama,” Saban in a release. “In the locker room after almost every game, he is a good friend and passionate supporter of athletics –– and is someone who made a significant impact on the university and the Tuscaloosa community. I know he will do wonderful things in Gainesville!”

Per that same UF release from May, “He played a critical role in elevating the university’s national rankings, strengthening academic standards, increasing student enrollment, advancing championship-caliber athletics, and modernizing and expanding campus facilities. Also during his tenure, the university increased graduation and retention rates, achieved prestigious R1 research status.



Dr. Bell’s leadership experience also includes a term serving as the President of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) from 2023 to 2025 and on its Executive Committee from 2021 to 2025. In these roles, he worked with all SEC schools, the conference commissioner, legislators in Washington, DC, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to address critical issues facing collegiate athletics nationwide.



Prior to his tenure at the University of Alabama, Dr. Bell served as provost and professor of engineering at Louisiana State University and as dean of the School of Engineering and professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Kansas. He is also widely recognized for his research and publications on natural gas and combustion engines, and was inducted into the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in 2023.”