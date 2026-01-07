Gators add a commitment from JUCO DB Elijah Owens

While the Florida Gators coaching staff is focused on targeting names in the NCAA Transfer Portal, there also are some players in the 2026 class that have gotten a look. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College defensive back Elijah Owens is one of them. He was a target for new Florida safeties coach Chris Collins at Kentucky, and remained one after Collins’ move to Gainesville.

That relationship carried over, as Owens, a safety, committed to the Gators on Wednesday afternoon.

“Coach Collins is a good coach,” Owens told Gators Online. “I think we have a good connection. I trust him.”

Owens, who visited Kentucky when Collins and new Florida defensive coordinator Brad White worked there, is listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. He currently does not have a rating from Rivals.

As a freshman last season, he was second on the team with 65 total tackles (45 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

“Had a good season there, put some good film out,” Owens said. “I’m a big, long guy. I can cover the field and come down and tackle.”

Owens officially visited UF last weekend.

“The visit was good,” Owens said. “Everybody there was good. Any questions I had were answered right away. It was a pretty nice visit. The campus was nice. I had a great time. All those guys are pretty cool guys. They’re doing a job just like I am. That’s how I like coaches. We get things done.”

Owens also likes that UF coach Jon Sumrall has a defensive background.

“It’s good,” he said. “Got a little edge to him.”