Gators are the top overall team in ESPN's latest Bracketology 

The 2026-27 basketball campaign doesn’t begin for the Florida Gators until Nov. 2, but Todd Golden’s team has generated a considerable amount of buzz this offseason.

And for good reason.

This week, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released with his updated 2027 NCAA Tournament bracket projections. And UF didn’t just land a No. 1 seed, Lunardi projected the Gators as the top overall team in field.

He has Florida in the East Region facing off against Howard or Tennessee State in an opening-round game in Charlotte.

Lunardi’s other No. 1 seeds are as follows: Michigan (Midwest), Duke (South) and Illinois (West). The Wolverines won the NCAA Championship this spring. Duke faces the Gators on Dec. 1 in Gainesville. The Fighting Illini was in the Final Four this past season.

Other seed projections of note include:

—No. 2 Louisville (East)

—No. 2 Arkansas (Midwest)

—No. 3 UConn (East)

—No. 3 Alabama (South)

—No. 3 Texas (West)

—No. 5 Kentucky (South)

—No. 5 Tennessee (Midwest)

—No. 8 Georgia (Midwest)

—No. 11 Iowa (Midwest)

—Florida State: First four out

—Miami: Not listed

Lunardi projects that both that SEC and Big Ten will get 13 teams into the tournament.

Florida went 27–8 last season and was the No. 1 seed in the South region, but was upset by No. 9-seed Iowa 73-72 in a second-round game in Tampa.

From that squad, the Gators will return 87.1 percent of their scoring, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Small-forward Thomas Haugh, an All-American last season, all-conference power-forward Alex Condon, center Rueben Chinyelu, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, and starting guard Boogie Fland are UF’s four returning starters. All four were listed in The Field of 68’s Top 50 returning players in college basketball. Haugh was No. 1, Condon No. 11 and Chinyelu at No. 13. Meanwhile, Fland checked in at No. 26.

Key players such as guards Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown also return, along with promising young guards CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd. Meanwhile, the Gators also have a pair of key international additions: 6-foot-10 Lithuanian forward Arturas Butajevas and 6-9 Slovenian forward Domen Petrovič.

UF opens the season in Tampa against in-state rival Miami in the Orion180 Tip-Off Classic.