Gators back in Top 25 for Baseball America,  D1Baseball

With the Florida Gators baseball team seemingly headed in the wrong direction, they responded with a memorable week. And because of it, both Baseball America and D1Baseball have put Kevin O’Sullivan’s team back in the Top 25.

UF, unranked by both services a week ago, rose to No. 14 with Baseball America and No. 21 with D1Baseball on Monday. UCLA is No. 1 with both.

The Gators are 23-6 overall and 6-3 in the SEC after a weekend sweep at then-No. 4 Arkansas. Earlier in the week, they also beat No. 10 Florida State, 5-0, to go 2-0 vs. the Seminoles this season and win the series. Those wins came after UF was swept at Alabama the previous weekend, which dropped the Gators from the rankings.

For the Florida Gators, the weekend sweep at Arkansas was historic. It was UF’s first road sweep of a top-five opponent in the O’Sullivan era (2008-present). The Gators won by scores of 9-4, 7-4 and 7-6.

In the opener, UF pitchers Liam Peterson, Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, Cooper Walls and Joshua Whritenour combined to allow just five hits while striking out 16. Meanwhile, the Gators had nine hits, including home runs from catcher Karson Bowen and first baseman Ethan Surowiec.

UF was equally solid on the mound and at the plate in the two games that followed.

Florida now sits just one game out of first place in the SEC entering this weekend’s series at home vs. Ole Miss. The unranked Rebels are 19-10, 3-6.

Per UF, here are some other notables from the weekend in Fayetteville, Ark.:

The Florida Gators have won eight of their last nine SEC series, going 20-7 across their previous 27 SEC games dating back to last season.

Florida’s sweep over Arkansas was its first in Fayetteville since 2016.

With the 3-0 edge over the weekend, Florida took the all-time series lead vs. Arkansas, 41-39.

The Gators now have won four-straight games at Arkansas’s Baum-Walker Stadium.

Florida improved to 7-0 against ranked teams this season.

Florida had a season-high 17 hits in Sunday’s win over the Razorbacks.

Florida Gators pitchers have recorded double-digit strikeouts in 21 of the past 25 games.

“Yeah, it’s been a good week, a good rebound week,” O’Sullivan said. “Obviously, started on Tuesday night with Florida State and the guys played hard today and that was one of the things we were preaching. Get a chance to sweep anybody in this league, whether it be at home or away, whoever you play, you’ve gotta give it your best effort. Sundays are where championships are won.