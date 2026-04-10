Gators baseball faces No. 4 Georgia in Game 1: Live blog

The Florida Gators are perfect against ranked teams this season in eight games. But now comes arguably their toughest test to date—a three-game series at No. 4 Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 28-6 overall and 10-2 in the SEC, which puts them atop the league standings. UF enters this series ranked No. 18 by NCBWA, No. 21 by Baseball America, No. 22 by Perfect Game and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Gators are 25-9 overall, 7-5 in the SEC.

Florida is 195-119-2 all-time vs. Georgia and 88-65-1 vs. the Dawgs in Athens.

Before this series, UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan made a significant change, when he switched his Friday and Saturday starting pitchers. Friday, Aidan King (4-2, 1.62 ERA) will get the nod with Liam Peterson (1-2, 4.03 ERA) moving to Saturday.

Gators Online will provide live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.

Pitching Matchups

Live game updates below ….

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Dawgs: 4th inning

T4: Georgia pitcher Joey Volchko set UF down in order, with two strikeouts and a popup. He has allowed just one hit through four. SCORE: UF 1, Georgia 0.

B4: Florida Gators starter Aidan King has faced the minimum through four complete without allowing a hit or a walk. SCORE: UF 1, Georgia 0.

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Dawgs: 3rd inning T3: Florida got a leadoff single from third baseman Ethan Surowiec but that was followed by a double play groundout and another ground out. SCORE: UF 1, Georgia 0.

B3: Another three up, three down inning for Gators starter Aidan King. He has faced nine batters and struck out four of them. SCORE: UF 1, Georgia 0.

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Dawgs: 2nd inning T2: UF just went 1-2-3 vs. Georgia starter Joey Volchko with two strikeouts in the second. The Gators are hitless through two. SCORE: UF 1, Georgia 0.

B2: For the second straight inning, Florida starter Aidan King faces the minimum. He now has three strikeouts and has thrown 27 pitches. SCORE: UF 1, Georgia 0.