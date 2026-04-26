Gators baseball looks for series-clinching win vs. No. 8 Texas A&M
After splitting the first two games vs. No. 8 Texas A&M, the No. 12 Florida Gators will attempt to clinch the series Sunday at Condron Ballpark. And UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan will give the ball to right-handed pitcher Russell Sandefer in this crucial game.
The Gators won Game 1 on Friday, 9-2. The Aggies rebounded to win Saturday, 8-4.
Florida enters Sunday’s game 29-15 overall, 11-9 in the SEC. Texas A&M is 32-8, 13-6.
Sandefer is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA over 30.1 innings pitched. The Aggies counter with righty Weston Moss (3-2, 5.98).
Gators Online will provide live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.
First pitch is at 1:30 p.m.
Gators-Aggies: 2nd inning recap04/26/2026 12:49:19 PM
T2: UF starting pitcher Russell Sandefer tossed a one-two-three second, with a strikeout and two fly balls. He has thrown 37 pitches through two innings. SCORE: UF 0, TAMU 0
Gators-Aggies: 1st inning recap04/26/2026 12:41:49 PM
T1: UF starting pitcher Russell Sandefer gave up two two-out singles, but he then induced a fly ball out as the Aggies stranded two in the frame. SCORE: UF 0, TAMU 0
B1: Florida got a leadoff single from Kyle Jones, but two ground balls (one being a double play) got Aggies starter Weston Moss through the inning without any damage. SCORE: UF 0, TAMU 0