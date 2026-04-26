Gators baseball looks for series-clinching win vs. No. 8 Texas A&M

After splitting the first two games vs. No. 8 Texas A&M, the No. 12 Florida Gators will attempt to clinch the series Sunday at Condron Ballpark. And UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan will give the ball to right-handed pitcher Russell Sandefer in this crucial game.

The Gators won Game 1 on Friday, 9-2. The Aggies rebounded to win Saturday, 8-4.

Florida enters Sunday’s game 29-15 overall, 11-9 in the SEC. Texas A&M is 32-8, 13-6.

Sandefer is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA over 30.1 innings pitched. The Aggies counter with righty Weston Moss (3-2, 5.98).

Gators Online will provide live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.

First pitch is at 1:30 p.m.

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Aggies: 2nd inning recap T2: UF starting pitcher Russell Sandefer tossed a one-two-three second, with a strikeout and two fly balls. He has thrown 37 pitches through two innings. SCORE: UF 0, TAMU 0