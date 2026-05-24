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Gators battle Texas Tech for spot in Women’s College World Series: Live Blog

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr2 hours agoNiebuhrOn3

One game for a spot in the Women’s College World Series. That’s what the Florida-Texas Tech Super Regional has come down to. After splitting games 1 and 2, the Gators and Red Raiders will meet again noon Sunday at Pressly Stadium in a winner-take-all series finale.

Florida (52-11), the sixth seed, will throw Keagan Rothrock for the third straight game in this Super Regional. She’s 30-6 after earning a complete-game win Saturday.

Eleventh-seeded Texas Tech (55-7) counters with Kaitlyn Terry, who is 24-1. She carries a 1.44 ERA but was hit hard in a no decision vs. UF in the Red Raiders’ 10-8 win Friday.

Gators Online will provide live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.

Texas Tech lineup

SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
12b1 Mia WilliamsR.436
2cf42 Mihyia DavisL.438
31b0 Jackie LisR.429
4dh12 Jasmyn BurnsR.374
5p55 Kaitlyn TerryL.459
6rf11 Lauren AllredL.389
73b6 Taylor PannellR.354
8c4 Lagi QuirogaR.377
9lf7 Logan HallemanL.400
10ss32 Hailey ToneyL.302

Texas Tech Starting Pitcher: #55 Kaitlyn Terry (LHP)

THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
L1.440.85.293
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHRHBP
24-10131.180422732156140159

Florida lineup

SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1cf21 Taylor ShumakerL.442
2c8 Jocelyn EricksonL.401
3dh0 Ava BrownR.327
4lf44 Townsen ThomasL.374
53b12 Kendall GroverR.323
6ss31 Kenleigh CahalanL.373
71b24 Madison WalkerR.333
8rf74 Ella WesolowskiR.266
92b10 Gabi ComiaL.344
10p7 Keagan RothrockR

Florida Starting Pitcher: #7 Keagan Rothrock (RHP)

THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
R2.361.10.416
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHRHBP
30-65207.11438470861852222724

Game updates ….

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-Texas Tech: 1st-inning recap

05/24/2026 11:04:11 AM

T1: Texas Tech batting.