Gators battle Texas Tech for spot in Women’s College World Series: Live Blog

One game for a spot in the Women’s College World Series. That’s what the Florida-Texas Tech Super Regional has come down to. After splitting games 1 and 2, the Gators and Red Raiders will meet again noon Sunday at Pressly Stadium in a winner-take-all series finale.

Florida (52-11), the sixth seed, will throw Keagan Rothrock for the third straight game in this Super Regional. She’s 30-6 after earning a complete-game win Saturday.

Eleventh-seeded Texas Tech (55-7) counters with Kaitlyn Terry, who is 24-1. She carries a 1.44 ERA but was hit hard in a no decision vs. UF in the Red Raiders’ 10-8 win Friday.

Gators Online will provide live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.

Texas Tech lineup

Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 2b 1 Mia Williams R .436 2 cf 42 Mihyia Davis L .438 3 1b 0 Jackie Lis R .429 4 dh 12 Jasmyn Burns R .374 5 p 55 Kaitlyn Terry L .459 6 rf 11 Lauren Allred L .389 7 3b 6 Taylor Pannell R .354 8 c 4 Lagi Quiroga R .377 9 lf 7 Logan Halleman L .400 10 ss 32 Hailey Toney L .302

Texas Tech Starting Pitcher: #55 Kaitlyn Terry (LHP)

THROWS ERA WHIP LEADOFF L 1.44 0.85 .293

SEASON W-L S IP H R ER BB K 2B 3B HR HBP 24-1 0 131.1 80 42 27 32 156 14 0 15 9

Florida lineup

Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 cf 21 Taylor Shumaker L .442 2 c 8 Jocelyn Erickson L .401 3 dh 0 Ava Brown R .327 4 lf 44 Townsen Thomas L .374 5 3b 12 Kendall Grover R .323 6 ss 31 Kenleigh Cahalan L .373 7 1b 24 Madison Walker R .333 8 rf 74 Ella Wesolowski R .266 9 2b 10 Gabi Comia L .344 10 p 7 Keagan Rothrock R –

Florida Starting Pitcher: #7 Keagan Rothrock (RHP)

THROWS ERA WHIP LEADOFF R 2.36 1.10 .416

SEASON W-L S IP H R ER BB K 2B 3B HR HBP 30-6 5 207.1 143 84 70 86 185 22 2 27 24

Game updates ….