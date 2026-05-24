Gators battle Texas Tech for spot in Women’s College World Series: Live Blog
One game for a spot in the Women’s College World Series. That’s what the Florida-Texas Tech Super Regional has come down to. After splitting games 1 and 2, the Gators and Red Raiders will meet again noon Sunday at Pressly Stadium in a winner-take-all series finale.
Florida (52-11), the sixth seed, will throw Keagan Rothrock for the third straight game in this Super Regional. She’s 30-6 after earning a complete-game win Saturday.
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Eleventh-seeded Texas Tech (55-7) counters with Kaitlyn Terry, who is 24-1. She carries a 1.44 ERA but was hit hard in a no decision vs. UF in the Red Raiders’ 10-8 win Friday.
Gators Online will provide live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.
Texas Tech lineup
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|2b
|1 Mia Williams
|R
|.436
|2
|cf
|42 Mihyia Davis
|L
|.438
|3
|1b
|0 Jackie Lis
|R
|.429
|4
|dh
|12 Jasmyn Burns
|R
|.374
|5
|p
|55 Kaitlyn Terry
|L
|.459
|6
|rf
|11 Lauren Allred
|L
|.389
|7
|3b
|6 Taylor Pannell
|R
|.354
|8
|c
|4 Lagi Quiroga
|R
|.377
|9
|lf
|7 Logan Halleman
|L
|.400
|10
|ss
|32 Hailey Toney
|L
|.302
Texas Tech Starting Pitcher: #55 Kaitlyn Terry (LHP)
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|L
|1.44
|0.85
|.293
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|HBP
|24-1
|0
|131.1
|80
|42
|27
|32
|156
|14
|0
|15
|9
Florida lineup
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|cf
|21 Taylor Shumaker
|L
|.442
|2
|c
|8 Jocelyn Erickson
|L
|.401
|3
|dh
|0 Ava Brown
|R
|.327
|4
|lf
|44 Townsen Thomas
|L
|.374
|5
|3b
|12 Kendall Grover
|R
|.323
|6
|ss
|31 Kenleigh Cahalan
|L
|.373
|7
|1b
|24 Madison Walker
|R
|.333
|8
|rf
|74 Ella Wesolowski
|R
|.266
|9
|2b
|10 Gabi Comia
|L
|.344
|10
|p
|7 Keagan Rothrock
|R
|–
Florida Starting Pitcher: #7 Keagan Rothrock (RHP)
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|R
|2.36
|1.10
|.416
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|HBP
|30-6
|5
|207.1
|143
|84
|70
|86
|185
|22
|2
|27
|24
Game updates ….
UF-Texas Tech: 1st-inning recap05/24/2026 11:04:11 AM
T1: Texas Tech batting.