Gators climb to No. 10 in recruiting team rankings

After getting out of the blocks a little bit slowly this cycle, the Florida Gators made another big jump in the recruiting team rankings Wednesday thanks to the commitment of 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville, Pa. With Hiller, who is UF’s fourth commitment this cycle, Jon Sumrall’s 2027 Florida class has moved up to No. 10 per Rivals.

Hiller is the No. 4 overall recruit in the country and No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Rankings. If Hiller follows through on his pledge to Sumrall and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, he would become the program’s first 5-star offensive line signee in more than a decade. Martez Ivey in 2015 was the last one.

The Rivals recruiting team rankings top 10 is as follows:

Texas A&M (11 commitments) Oklahoma (20) Ohio State (9) Texas Tech (6) Southern California (9) Georgia (8) Notre Dame (9) Oregon (7) Miami (8) Florida (4)

The Gators boast an average commit rating of 91.12, which is third best in the country.

These are UF’s other commits:

*Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins: Colins, the No. 105 overall recruit in the country, had 36 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns last season.

*Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent: No. 31 corner nationally. Nugent recently competed in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The event featured more than 100 of the top high school football players in the 2026 and 2027 classes. Per MaxPreps, Amare Nugent recorded 27 tackles and two interceptions last season.

*Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger: No. 25 tight end in the country.