Gators climb to No. 5 in AP Top 25

The computers and the humans agree on something: The Florida Gators are playing like a top-five basketball team.

UF (23-6 overall, 14-2 in the SEC) has climbed two spots to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25. Duke is No. 1, followed by Arizona, Michigan and UConn.

Meanwhile, Florida currently sits at No. 4 in the NCAA NET rankings [up three spots from the week prior], No. 4 with KenPom.com and No. 4 with Torvik. The Net rankings are the NCAA’s primary sorting tool for evaluating teams and that matters when it comes to seeding at NCAA Tournament time. KenPom.com and Torvik are other metrics used.

After dismantling No. 20 Arkansas at home on Saturday night, 111-77, the Gators have now secured nine straight wins and won 14 of their last 15. Todd Golden’s team has two regular season games remaining, Tuesday night at home vs. Mississippi State and at Kentucky on Saturday.

The 34-point margin of victory vs. the Razorbacks was the largest-ever against a top-25 opponent in UF history (previously 31 in 2013). It was also the largest margin by either team in series history (previously Florida’s 90-60 win at Arkansas in 2012). Thomas Haugh led seven UF players in double figures with 22.

UF already has earned at least a share of the league crown. That is just the program’s eighth regular season title all time, with each coming since 1989.

This is the highest the Gators, coming off winning the program’s third national championship in 2025, have been ranked since the AP preseason Top 25, when they were No. 3. They dropped completely out of the Top 25 after losing to Missouri on Jan. 2. At the time, UF was just 9-5.

A defeat to Auburn at home Jan 24 is their only loss since.

Here’s a further breakdown of the Florida Gators in the NET rankings through 29 games.

-7-2 in road games

-3-3 neutral site

-Quad 1 games: 10-5

-Quad 2 games: 6-1

-Quad 3 games: 2-0

-Quad 4 games: 5-0