Gators climb to No. 6 in Rivals recruiting team rankings

With the commitment by 4-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson on Tuesday, the Florida Gators now have 18 prospects on board in the 2027 class. Meanwhile, UF has moved up to No. 6 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

The Gators were No. 8 before Jackson’s commitment.

Jon Sumrall’s class has quantity and quality. Of the Gators’ 18 pledges, 13 are rated as 4-stars or better in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Three are in the top 100.

Here is a look at each of the Florida Gators’ current commits:

*Five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville, Pa. Hiller is the No. 3 overall recruit in the country and No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Rankings. If Hiller follows through on his pledge to Sumrall and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, he would become the program’s first 5-star offensive line signee in more than a decade. Martez Ivey in 2015 was the last one.

*Four-star offensive lineman Elijah Hutcheson of Roanoke (Va.) North Cross chose the Gators over Clemson, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. He’s the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 91 overall recruit in the country for the Rivals Industry.

*Elias Pearl, who plays at Port Charlotte (Fla.), is the No. 17 receiver and No. 95 overall prospect nationally. He chose the Gators over Ole Miss and others. Last season, Pearl caught 69 passes for 1,052 yards and 13 touchdowns.

*Four-star star quarterback Davin Davidson of Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney committed to Florida on April 9 over Georgia and Kentucky. He’s the No. 9 QB and No. 113 overall player nationally.

*Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins: Colins, the No. 115 overall recruit in the country, had 36 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns last season.

*Peyton Miller of Anna (Texas), who chose the Gators over schools such as Clemson, Texas Tech and Texas, is the No. 10 interior offensive line recruit in the country and No. 130 overall prospect nationally.

*Aamaury Fountain, a 4-star cornerback from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside, flipped from South Carolina on April 11. He’s the No. 133 recruit in the country.

*Ja’Bios Smith, a 4-star linebacker from Swainsboro (Ga.), committed to the Gators on May 29 over Texas A&M. He’s the No. 138 player in the country.

*Kennedee Jackson, the 4-star OT who committed Tuesday, plays at Lithonia (Ga.) in the metro-Atlanta area. He’s the No. 14 tackle and No. 139 overall recruit nationally.

*Andrew Beard, a standout at Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian, is the No. 9 running back and No. 166 overall player nationally. He also considered Clemson, Georgia, and Tennessee.

*Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent: No. 26 corner nationally. Nugent competed in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

*Four-star receiver Anthony Jennings committed to the Gators on April 25. Jennings, the No. 25 prospect in the Sunshine State and No. 45 receiver nationally, is listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He caught 34 passes for 823 yards (24.2) and 11 touchdowns last season, per MaxPreps.

*Three-star tight end Tommy Douglas of Hun School in New Jersey gave his pledge to the Gators on April 16. The nation’s No. 19 tight end, Douglas said he chose the Gators over Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Penn State.

*Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger is the No. 25 tight end in the country.

*Stive-Bentley Keumajou, a 3-star defensive lineman from Coral Gables (Fla.), committed to UF over Auburn and Miami on May 6.

*Safety Kailib Dillard of Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks is a 3-star in the Rivals Industry, which includes 247Sports and ESPN, but a 4-star with Rivals. He chose UF over Oregon and Georgia.

*Defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick, listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, is a 3-star recruit and the No. 45 prospect in the state of Florida. His stock appears to be rising.

*Three-star defensive lineman Cain Van Norden of District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara is the No. 22 recruit in Maryland.