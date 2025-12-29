Gators DB Devin Moore accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Following a strong senior season in which he tied for the team lead in interceptions, Florida Gators corner Devin Moore has accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. The game is Jan. 31, 2026 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., and will feature many of the top draft-eligible players.

As a senior in 2025, Moore started 11 games for UF and finished with 35 tackles (23 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions and 4 pass breakups. He played 646 snaps—556 on defense and 90 on special teams.

Moore started 17 games in his four-year Gators career. He finished with 64 total tackles and five interceptions, which he returned for 130 yards.

Devin Moore will be joined by these Gators in postseason games