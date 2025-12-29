Skip to main content
Florida
Gators DB Devin Moore accepts invite to Senior Bowl

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr8 hours agoOn3Keith

Following a strong senior season in which he tied for the team lead in interceptions, Florida Gators corner Devin Moore has accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. The game is Jan. 31, 2026 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., and will feature many of the top draft-eligible players.

As a senior in 2025, Moore started 11 games for UF and finished with 35 tackles (23 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions and 4 pass breakups. He played 646 snaps—556 on defense and 90 on special teams.

Moore started 17 games in his four-year Gators career. He finished with 64 total tackles and five interceptions, which he returned for 130 yards.

Devin Moore will be joined by these Gators in postseason games


Player		Bowl GamePosition Years at UF Games started at UFKey numbersAccolades 
 Jake SlaughterPanini Senior BowlCenter2021-2533748 offensive snaps with a PFF pass block grade of 87.1 (2025)-All-American (2024)
-1st-team All-SEC (2025)
-Rimington Finalist (2025)
Caleb BanksPanini Senior BowlDefensive Line2023-25248.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks over 16 games in 2024, ’25-Chuck Bednarik Watch List (2025)
-Bronko Nagurski Watch List (2025)
Austin Barber Panini Senior BowlOffensive tackle 2021-2538750 offensive snaps with a PFF run block grade of 82.2 (2025)-All-SEC Third Team (2025)
-Outland Trophy Watch List (2025)
Tommy Doman East-West Shrine BowlPunter2025 1250 punts, 44.04 average -PFF 2025 All-SEC Team
Trey Smack East-West Shrine BowlPlacekicker2022-2537 games as UF’s primary PK53 of 64 (long of 56 yards and 10 makes of 50-plus)Lou Groza Semifinalist (2023, ’25)
All-SEC Third Team (2025)
George Gumbs Jr. East-West Shrine BowlEDGE2024-2513 at UF14.5 tackles for loss as a GatorSEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2024)
J. Michael Sturdivant, East-West Shrine BowlWR202512 at UF27 receptions, 406 yards, 3 TDs as a GatorFWAA First Team All-American (2022)
Devin MoorePanini Senior Bowl CB2022-251764 total tackles and five interceptions at UFThree-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2022-24)

