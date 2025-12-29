Gators DB Devin Moore accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Following a strong senior season in which he tied for the team lead in interceptions, Florida Gators corner Devin Moore has accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. The game is Jan. 31, 2026 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., and will feature many of the top draft-eligible players.
As a senior in 2025, Moore started 11 games for UF and finished with 35 tackles (23 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions and 4 pass breakups. He played 646 snaps—556 on defense and 90 on special teams.
Moore started 17 games in his four-year Gators career. He finished with 64 total tackles and five interceptions, which he returned for 130 yards.
Devin Moore will be joined by these Gators in postseason games
Player
|Bowl Game
|Position
|Years at UF
|Games started at UF
|Key numbers
|Accolades
|Jake Slaughter
|Panini Senior Bowl
|Center
|2021-25
|33
|748 offensive snaps with a PFF pass block grade of 87.1 (2025)
|-All-American (2024)
-1st-team All-SEC (2025)
-Rimington Finalist (2025)
|Caleb Banks
|Panini Senior Bowl
|Defensive Line
|2023-25
|24
|8.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks over 16 games in 2024, ’25
|-Chuck Bednarik Watch List (2025)
-Bronko Nagurski Watch List (2025)
|Austin Barber
|Panini Senior Bowl
|Offensive tackle
|2021-25
|38
|750 offensive snaps with a PFF run block grade of 82.2 (2025)
|-All-SEC Third Team (2025)
-Outland Trophy Watch List (2025)
|Tommy Doman
|East-West Shrine Bowl
|Punter
|2025
|12
|50 punts, 44.04 average
|-PFF 2025 All-SEC Team
|Trey Smack
|East-West Shrine Bowl
|Placekicker
|2022-25
|37 games as UF’s primary PK
|53 of 64 (long of 56 yards and 10 makes of 50-plus)
|Lou Groza Semifinalist (2023, ’25)
All-SEC Third Team (2025)
|George Gumbs Jr.
|East-West Shrine Bowl
|EDGE
|2024-25
|13 at UF
|14.5 tackles for loss as a Gator
|SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2024)
|J. Michael Sturdivant,
|East-West Shrine Bowl
|WR
|2025
|12 at UF
|27 receptions, 406 yards, 3 TDs as a Gator
|FWAA First Team All-American (2022)
|Devin Moore
|Panini Senior Bowl
|CB
|2022-25
|17
|64 total tackles and five interceptions at UF
|Three-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2022-24)