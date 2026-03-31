Gators DL Mason Clinton out for the remainder of the spring

GAINESVILLE—Florida Gators defensive lineman Mason Clinton, a first-year transfer from Southern Miss, is out the remainder of spring practice with an undisclosed injury, UF coach Jon Sumrall said Tuesday.

“Not a major long-term deal,” Sumrall said. “Couple of weeks he’ll be back.”

Listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, the redshirt junior has been battling for a spot in the defensive line rotation. It is believed his injury is to the lower body.

Clinton has been well-traveled in college.

A former standout at Petal (Miss.) High, he signed with Louisiana-Lafayette in the 2023 class. Clinton appeared in just one game as a true freshman and earned a redshirt. He then played at East Mississippi Community College in 2024; there, he recorded 27 tackles and two sacks as a redshirt freshman.

Clinton signed with Mississippi State in December of 2024, but entered the transfer portal the following spring and landed at Southern Miss. He ended the 2025 season with 16 tackles (1.5 tackles for loss) and deflected a pass for the Golden Eagles.

Clinton transferred to UF in January. He also visited Baylor and was also set to visit Oregon until he committed to the Gators.