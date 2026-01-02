Gators EDGE Tyreak Sapp accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
Tyreak Sapp, a multi-year starter at EDGE for the Florida Gators, has accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl. The game is Jan. 27 in Frisco, Texas and will feature many of the top draft-eligible players.
As a senior in 2025, Sapp started 12 games for UF and finished with 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He played 407 snaps on defense and 116 on special teams.
In his career at Florida, Sapp recorded 125 total tackles (52 solo), 21.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Seven of his sacks came in 2024.
These are the Florida Gators in postseason games
Player
|Bowl Game
|Position
|Years at UF
|Games started at UF
|Key numbers
|Accolades
|Jake Slaughter
|Panini Senior Bowl
|Center
|2021-25
|33
|748 offensive snaps with a PFF pass block grade of 87.1 (2025)
|-All-American (2024)
-1st-team All-SEC (2025)
-Rimington Finalist (2025)
|Caleb Banks
|Panini Senior Bowl
|Defensive Line
|2023-25
|24
|8.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks over 16 games in 2024, ’25
|-Chuck Bednarik Watch List (2025)
-Bronko Nagurski Watch List (2025)
|Austin Barber
|Panini Senior Bowl
|Offensive tackle
|2021-25
|38
|750 offensive snaps with a PFF run block grade of 82.2 (2025)
|-All-SEC Third Team (2025)
-Outland Trophy Watch List (2025)
|Tommy Doman
|East-West Shrine Bowl
|Punter
|2025
|12
|50 punts, 44.04 average
|-PFF 2025 All-SEC Team
|Trey Smack
|East-West Shrine Bowl
|Placekicker
|2022-25
|37 games as UF’s primary PK
|53 of 64 (long of 56 yards and 10 makes of 50-plus)
|Lou Groza Semifinalist (2023, ’25)
All-SEC Third Team (2025)
|George Gumbs Jr.
|East-West Shrine Bowl
|EDGE
|2024-25
|13 at UF
|14.5 tackles for loss as a Gator
|SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2024)
|J. Michael Sturdivant,
|East-West Shrine Bowl
|WR
|2025
|12 at UF
|27 receptions, 406 yards, 3 TDs as a Gator
|FWAA First Team All-American (2022)
|Devin Moore
|Panini Senior Bowl
|CB
|2022-25
|17
|64 total tackles and five interceptions at UF
|Three-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2022-24)
|Tyreak Sapp
|East-West Shrine Bowl
|EDGE
|2022-25
|32
|125 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks
|Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List (2025)