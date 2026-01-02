Gators EDGE Tyreak Sapp accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

Tyreak Sapp, a multi-year starter at EDGE for the Florida Gators, has accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl. The game is Jan. 27 in Frisco, Texas and will feature many of the top draft-eligible players.

As a senior in 2025, Sapp started 12 games for UF and finished with 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He played 407 snaps on defense and 116 on special teams.

In his career at Florida, Sapp recorded 125 total tackles (52 solo), 21.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Seven of his sacks came in 2024.

These are the Florida Gators in postseason games