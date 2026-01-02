Skip to main content
Florida
Gators EDGE Tyreak Sapp accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr6 hours agoOn3Keith

Tyreak Sapp, a multi-year starter at EDGE for the Florida Gators, has accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl. The game is Jan. 27 in Frisco, Texas and will feature many of the top draft-eligible players.

As a senior in 2025, Sapp started 12 games for UF and finished with 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He played 407 snaps on defense and 116 on special teams.

In his career at Florida, Sapp recorded 125 total tackles (52 solo), 21.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Seven of his sacks came in 2024.

These are the Florida Gators in postseason games


Player		Bowl GamePosition Years at UF Games started at UFKey numbersAccolades 
 Jake SlaughterPanini Senior BowlCenter2021-2533748 offensive snaps with a PFF pass block grade of 87.1 (2025)-All-American (2024)
-1st-team All-SEC (2025)
-Rimington Finalist (2025)
Caleb BanksPanini Senior BowlDefensive Line2023-25248.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks over 16 games in 2024, ’25-Chuck Bednarik Watch List (2025)
-Bronko Nagurski Watch List (2025)
Austin Barber Panini Senior BowlOffensive tackle 2021-2538750 offensive snaps with a PFF run block grade of 82.2 (2025)-All-SEC Third Team (2025)
-Outland Trophy Watch List (2025)
Tommy Doman East-West Shrine BowlPunter2025 1250 punts, 44.04 average -PFF 2025 All-SEC Team
Trey Smack East-West Shrine BowlPlacekicker2022-2537 games as UF’s primary PK53 of 64 (long of 56 yards and 10 makes of 50-plus)Lou Groza Semifinalist (2023, ’25)
All-SEC Third Team (2025)
George Gumbs Jr. East-West Shrine BowlEDGE2024-2513 at UF14.5 tackles for loss as a GatorSEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2024)
J. Michael Sturdivant, East-West Shrine BowlWR202512 at UF27 receptions, 406 yards, 3 TDs as a GatorFWAA First Team All-American (2022)
Devin MoorePanini Senior Bowl CB2022-251764 total tackles and five interceptions at UFThree-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2022-24)
Tyreak Sapp East-West Shrine BowlEDGE2022-2532125 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacksChuck Bednarik Award Watch List (2025)

