Gators EDGE Tyreak Sapp switches postseason all-star games
loading...
loading...
Bailey Stockton's signing with the Florida Gators earlier this month was somewhat lost in the shuffle because of UF's other moves at receiver....
Because safety DJ Coleman committed to the Florida Gators way back on Jan. 4 and was the first transfer in the boat during a frenetic portal period,...
Former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway has found a new home. Lagway on Thursday committed to Baylor,...
One of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal will be a Florida Gator. Kentucky safety Cam Dooley is joining the UF program....
Jon Sumrall and Gator Nation won big Tuesday. So did Jadan Baugh....
Tyreak Sapp, a multi-year starter at EDGE for the Florida Gators, has accepted an invitation to play in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl....
It wouldn't be a surprise if Auburn junior receiver Eric Singleton entered the NCAA transfer portal in the coming days. If he does, Florida would be a...
Following a strong senior season in which he tied for the team lead in interceptions, Florida Gators corner Devin Moore has accepted an invitation to...
Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is hiring Georgia Tech assistant coach Trent McKnight to his inaugural staff....
Florida coach Jon Sumrall was in Atlanta on Wednesday to meet with Jadan Baugh and Baugh's family in an effort to retain the star Gators running back....
When Jon Sumrall spoke at his introductory press conference as the new Florida Gators football coach on Dec. 1 in Gainesville, his father was in the...
Not long after Florida Gators center Jake Slaughter was named a second team All-American by The Athletic, he was honored again....
New Florida football Jon Sumrall connected with Gators men's basketball coach Todd Golden during UF's pursuit of him....
Jon Sumrall, who became Florida's football coach last weekend, still has some work to complete at Tulane before he moves to Gainesville full time....
After 68 meetings on the football field, the Florida Gators hold a 38–28–2 lead over arch-rival FSU. Today, Gators Online looks back at 10 notable UF...
Paul Finebaum thinks Florida, not LSU, is the better landing spot if Lane Kiffin decides to leave Ole Miss....
Urban Meyer, the legendary Florida Gators football coach, was back in Gainesville on Saturday. The school honored him a couple hours before kickoff by...
A look at the Florida Gators 2024-2025 Men's Basketball National Championship rings...
After enduring a relentless offensive attack last week against Ole Miss, the Florida Gators defense is bracing for another difficult challenge....
Once a dominant program in women's soccer, the Florida Gators have fallen on hard times in recent years. And now, UF is again looking for a new coach....
Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 159, we preview the Lane Kiffin Bowl and Florida basketball against FSU....
Florida interim head coach Billy Gonzales addresses the Gators plans at QB ahead of the Ole Miss game...
Many Florida Gators commits are in action for the high school football postseason as the playoffs begin...
Most believe Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss is the Florida Gators' top target to be the program’s next football coach. He’s clearly the No. 1 name on the...
Saturday’s Florida Gators-Georgia Bulldogs game in Jacksonville, Fla., is one of the more intriguing Cocktail Parties in recent memory....