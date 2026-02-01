Gators enter Bama game as SEC's top team in NCAA NET rankings

After that disappointing 76-67 home loss last weekend to Auburn, the Florida Gators responded in a big way Wednesday night by thumping South Carolina 95-48. And following that game, UF is in its best spot in the NCAA NET rankings in weeks. The Gators now sit at No. 12 entering Sunday’s home game vs. Alabama.

UF is 15-6 overall, 6-2 in the SEC, which has them alone in second behind Texas A&M. The Gators were No. 23 in the NCAA NET rankings entering SEC play but dropped out of the top 25 after falling to Missouri on Jan. 3. The defeat to Auburn is their only loss since.

Florida is the only squad in the top 16 of the NET with more than five losses. That’s largely because three of UF’s setbacks have come to teams with a combined record of 63-2.

Why should you care about the Net rankings? Because they are the NCAA’s primary sorting tool for evaluating teams and that matters when it comes to seeding at NCAA Tournament time.

Here’s a further breakdown of Florida in the NET rankings through 21 games.

-3-2 in road games

-3-3 neutral site

-Quad 1 games: 3-6

-Quad 2 games: 6-0

-Quad 3 games: 1-0

-Quad 4 games: 5-0

In the NET, Michigan (20-1) is No. 1, followed in order by Duke (20-1), Arizona (22-0), Gonzaga (22-1) and Iowa State (19-2). The Gators lost to Arizona 93-87 in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 and to Duke 67-66 on the road Dec. 2. Another loss was to UConn, which is No. 6 in the NET.

Vanderbilt, at No. 13, is the next-highest SEC team in the NET behind UF. The Gators’ next opponent, Alabama (14-6), is at No. 20 (out of 365).

Why the NET is important to the Florida Gators

The NET is weighed when “establishing a team’s resume” come tournament time for the tournament selection committee. From a 2019 NCAA.com story, “The goal of the NET was to produce a true ranking/sorting system for the selection committee for Selection Sunday. And while the NET is being released throughout the regular season … Valuing when a game is played is an individual choice of each member of the selection committee. But where the game was played and who it was against is used in determining the NET ranking, regardless of the time of the season.”

The NET Rankings, per NCAA.com, “includes more components than just winning percentage. It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.”

Here’s how “Quad” games are determined:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

NET RANKINGS TOP 10 PLUS UF