Gators expected to hire Rich Dorman as pitching coach

The Florida Gators appear to have found their next pitching coach. Per multiple reports, UF plans to hire Oregon State’s Rich Dorman for the role that opened when Florida fired David Kopp on June 5.

Per his Oregon State bio, “Dorman was appointed by Pat Casey Baseball head coach Mitch Canham as the team’s pitching coach on August 9, 2019. Dorman came to Oregon State after three seasons as the pitching coach at Grand Canyon and eight years in the Seattle Mariners organization.”

Oregon State, a power on the west coast, went 45-14 in 2026 as the Beavers led the country with a 3.22 ERA.

*More coming.