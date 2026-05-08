Gators face Alabama in SEC Softball Tourney semis: Live blog

The Florida Gators softball team is one win away from playing for the SEC Tournament championship. Standing in UF’s way is Alabama, the No. 4 team in the Softball America Rankings.

Friday night in Lexington, Ky., third-seeded Florida (48-9) will square off with second-seeded Alabama (48-6) in a marquee semifinal matchup.

The Gators, ranked 12th, will hand the ball to right-hander Leah Stevens, who enters the game 5-1 with a 3.57 ERA. Alabama counters with fellow righty Vic Moten, who owns an 18-4 record and a stellar 1.61 ERA this season.

Gators Online will provide game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.