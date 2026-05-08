Gators face Alabama in SEC Softball Tourney semis: Live blog
The Florida Gators softball team is one win away from playing for the SEC Tournament championship. Standing in UF’s way is Alabama, the No. 4 team in the Softball America Rankings.
Friday night in Lexington, Ky., third-seeded Florida (48-9) will square off with second-seeded Alabama (48-6) in a marquee semifinal matchup.
The Gators, ranked 12th, will hand the ball to right-hander Leah Stevens, who enters the game 5-1 with a 3.57 ERA. Alabama counters with fellow righty Vic Moten, who owns an 18-4 record and a stellar 1.61 ERA this season.
Gators Online will provide game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.
Gators-Tide: 1st inning recap05/08/2026 04:13:56 PM
T1: Alabama starter Vic Moten walked the first two batters she faced and after a passed ball UF had second and third with no outs. Moten responded by striking out three straight to end the threat. SCORE: UF 0, Alabama 0