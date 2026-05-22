Gators face Texas Tech in softball Super Regional: Game 1 blog

The No. 6 national seed Florida Gators (51-10) play host to No. 11 Texas Tech (55-6) in an NCAA Super Regional best-of-three series beginning Friday morning at Pressly Stadium. The Red Raiders enter Gainesville after advancing to last year’s Women’s College World Series finals and arrive as one of the nation’s hottest and most complete teams.

For UF, the challenge will be great.

Texas Tech not only hits for a high average but has arguably one of the best two or three pitching staffs in college softball.

Gators Online will provide live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.

The schedule …

GAME 1: Friday, 11 a.m. — ESPN2

GAME 2: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. — ABC

GAME 3 (if necessary): Sunday, TBD — TBD

Texas Tech lineup

Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 2b 1 Mia Williams R .435 2 1b 0 Jackie Lis R .445 3 dh 12 Jasmyn Burns R .386 4 3b 6 Taylor Pannell R .360 5 p 55 Kaitlyn Terry L .470 6 cf 42 Mihyia Davis L .440 7 rf 11 Lauren Allred L .378 8 ss 32 Hailey Toney L .308 9 c 4 Lagi Quiroga R .375 10 lf 7 Logan Halleman L .400

Texas Tech Starting Pitcher

#55 Kaitlyn Terry (LHP)

THROWS ERA WHIP LEADOFF L 1.39 0.82 .283

SEASON W-L S IP H R ER BB K 2B 3B HR HBP 24-1 0 126.1 74 37 25 29 152 13 0 12 9

Florida Gators lineup

Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 cf 21 Taylor Shumaker L .446 2 c 8 Jocelyn Erickson L .404 3 dh 0 Ava Brown R .323 4 lf 44 Townsen Thomas L .380 5 3b 12 Kendall Grover R .320 6 ss 31 Kenleigh Cahalan L .373 7 1b 24 Madison Walker R .323 8 rf 22 Cassidy McLellan L .311 9 2b 10 Gabi Comia L .339 10 p 7 Keagan Rothrock R –

Florida Starting Pitcher

#7 Keagan Rothrock (RHP)

THROWS ERA WHIP LEADOFF R 2.42 1.10 .409

SEASON W-L S IP H R ER BB K 2B 3B HR HBP 29-6 5 196.1 133 79 68 82 179 18 2 27 20

Game highlights below …

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-Texas Tech: 4th-inning recap T4: Texas Tech has soared in front with three runs on three hits. The Red Raiders also took advantage of a Florida fielding error and a couple other misplayed ground balls. Haile Toney, Lagi Quiroga and Mia Williams all had RBI doubles for Texas Tech. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 3

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-Texas Tech: 3rd-inning recap T3: Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock allowed a leadoff single, but then induced two ground ball outs, one of which saw UF turn a double play. The Red Raiders have two hits, but nothing to show for it. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0

B3: Red Raiders pitcher Kaitlyn Terry worked a quick one-two-three inning — her first of the game. She has thrown 49 pitches through three innings. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-Texas Tech: 2nd-inning recap T2: Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock allowed a hit and UF committed an error, but Rothrock worked out of the jam by forcing two straight fly ball outs. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0

B2: Texas Tech pitcher Kaitlyn Terry retired three straight batters after walking the leadoff hitter. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0