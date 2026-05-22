Gators face Texas Tech in softball Super Regional: Game 1 blog
The No. 6 national seed Florida Gators (51-10) play host to No. 11 Texas Tech (55-6) in an NCAA Super Regional best-of-three series beginning Friday morning at Pressly Stadium. The Red Raiders enter Gainesville after advancing to last year’s Women’s College World Series finals and arrive as one of the nation’s hottest and most complete teams.
For UF, the challenge will be great.
Texas Tech not only hits for a high average but has arguably one of the best two or three pitching staffs in college softball.
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Rueben Chinyelu running it back
Chinyelu returning to Florida Gators for his senior season
- 2
Recruit risers
Why these Florida commits are primed to rise in the Rivals Industry Rankings
- 3
Ranking the recruitments
Florida fans should feel best about these targets
- 4
Trending Florida
Inside Florida’s latest recruiting swings, surges, and setbacks
- 5
Where is UF football strongest?
Power rankings of Florida's position groups
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Gators Online will provide live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.
The schedule …
GAME 1: Friday, 11 a.m. — ESPN2
GAME 2: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. — ABC
GAME 3 (if necessary): Sunday, TBD — TBD
Texas Tech lineup
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|2b
|1 Mia Williams
|R
|.435
|2
|1b
|0 Jackie Lis
|R
|.445
|3
|dh
|12 Jasmyn Burns
|R
|.386
|4
|3b
|6 Taylor Pannell
|R
|.360
|5
|p
|55 Kaitlyn Terry
|L
|.470
|6
|cf
|42 Mihyia Davis
|L
|.440
|7
|rf
|11 Lauren Allred
|L
|.378
|8
|ss
|32 Hailey Toney
|L
|.308
|9
|c
|4 Lagi Quiroga
|R
|.375
|10
|lf
|7 Logan Halleman
|L
|.400
Texas Tech Starting Pitcher
#55 Kaitlyn Terry (LHP)
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|L
|1.39
|0.82
|.283
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|HBP
|24-1
|0
|126.1
|74
|37
|25
|29
|152
|13
|0
|12
|9
Florida Gators lineup
|Spot
|Pos
|# Player
|Bats
|Avg
|1
|cf
|21 Taylor Shumaker
|L
|.446
|2
|c
|8 Jocelyn Erickson
|L
|.404
|3
|dh
|0 Ava Brown
|R
|.323
|4
|lf
|44 Townsen Thomas
|L
|.380
|5
|3b
|12 Kendall Grover
|R
|.320
|6
|ss
|31 Kenleigh Cahalan
|L
|.373
|7
|1b
|24 Madison Walker
|R
|.323
|8
|rf
|22 Cassidy McLellan
|L
|.311
|9
|2b
|10 Gabi Comia
|L
|.339
|10
|p
|7 Keagan Rothrock
|R
|–
Florida Starting Pitcher
#7 Keagan Rothrock (RHP)
|THROWS
|ERA
|WHIP
|LEADOFF
|R
|2.42
|1.10
|.409
|SEASON
|W-L
|S
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|2B
|3B
|HR
|HBP
|29-6
|5
|196.1
|133
|79
|68
|82
|179
|18
|2
|27
|20
Game highlights below …
UF-Texas Tech: 4th-inning recap05/22/2026 11:12:29 AM
T4: Texas Tech has soared in front with three runs on three hits. The Red Raiders also took advantage of a Florida fielding error and a couple other misplayed ground balls. Haile Toney, Lagi Quiroga and Mia Williams all had RBI doubles for Texas Tech. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 3
UF-Texas Tech: 3rd-inning recap05/22/2026 10:47:25 AM
T3: Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock allowed a leadoff single, but then induced two ground ball outs, one of which saw UF turn a double play. The Red Raiders have two hits, but nothing to show for it. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0
B3: Red Raiders pitcher Kaitlyn Terry worked a quick one-two-three inning — her first of the game. She has thrown 49 pitches through three innings. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0
UF-Texas Tech: 2nd-inning recap05/22/2026 10:27:35 AM
T2: Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock allowed a hit and UF committed an error, but Rothrock worked out of the jam by forcing two straight fly ball outs. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0
B2: Texas Tech pitcher Kaitlyn Terry retired three straight batters after walking the leadoff hitter. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0
UF-Texas Tech: 1st-inning recap05/22/2026 10:09:10 AM
T1: Gators starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock hit the leadoff batter and later issued a two-out walk but escaped the first without allowing a run or a hit. SCORE: UF 0, Texas Tech 0
B1: Gators third baseman Kendall Grover singled to left to bring home center fielder Taylor Shumaker, who walked to open the inning, as UF took a 1-0 lead. Florida had two hits in the inning off Texas Tech starter Kaitlyn Terry. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0