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Gators face Texas Tech in softball Super Regional: Game 1 blog

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr2 hours agoNiebuhrOn3

The No. 6 national seed Florida Gators (51-10) play host to No. 11 Texas Tech (55-6) in an NCAA Super Regional best-of-three series beginning Friday morning at Pressly Stadium. The Red Raiders enter Gainesville after advancing to last year’s Women’s College World Series finals and arrive as one of the nation’s hottest and most complete teams.

For UF, the challenge will be great.

Texas Tech not only hits for a high average but has arguably one of the best two or three pitching staffs in college softball.

Gators Online will provide live game updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at Swamp Talk.

The schedule …

GAME 1: Friday, 11 a.m. — ESPN2
GAME 2: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. — ABC
GAME 3 (if necessary): Sunday, TBD — TBD

Texas Tech lineup

SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
12b1 Mia WilliamsR.435
21b0 Jackie LisR.445
3dh12 Jasmyn BurnsR.386
43b6 Taylor PannellR.360
5p55 Kaitlyn TerryL.470
6cf42 Mihyia DavisL.440
7rf11 Lauren AllredL.378
8ss32 Hailey ToneyL.308
9c4 Lagi QuirogaR.375
10lf7 Logan HallemanL.400

Texas Tech Starting Pitcher

#55 Kaitlyn Terry (LHP)

THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
L1.390.82.283
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHRHBP
24-10126.174372529152130129

Florida Gators lineup

SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1cf21 Taylor ShumakerL.446
2c8 Jocelyn EricksonL.404
3dh0 Ava BrownR.323
4lf44 Townsen ThomasL.380
53b12 Kendall GroverR.320
6ss31 Kenleigh CahalanL.373
71b24 Madison WalkerR.323
8rf22 Cassidy McLellanL.311
92b10 Gabi ComiaL.339
10p7 Keagan RothrockR

Florida Starting Pitcher

#7 Keagan Rothrock (RHP)

THROWSERAWHIPLEADOFF
R2.421.10.409
SEASONW-LSIPHRERBBK2B3BHRHBP
29-65196.11337968821791822720

Game highlights below …

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-Texas Tech: 4th-inning recap

05/22/2026 11:12:29 AM

T4: Texas Tech has soared in front with three runs on three hits. The Red Raiders also took advantage of a Florida fielding error and a couple other misplayed ground balls. Haile Toney, Lagi Quiroga and Mia Williams all had RBI doubles for Texas Tech. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 3

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-Texas Tech: 3rd-inning recap

05/22/2026 10:47:25 AM

T3: Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock allowed a leadoff single, but then induced two ground ball outs, one of which saw UF turn a double play. The Red Raiders have two hits, but nothing to show for it. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0
B3: Red Raiders pitcher Kaitlyn Terry worked a quick one-two-three inning — her first of the game. She has thrown 49 pitches through three innings. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-Texas Tech: 2nd-inning recap

05/22/2026 10:27:35 AM

T2: Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock allowed a hit and UF committed an error, but Rothrock worked out of the jam by forcing two straight fly ball outs. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0
B2: Texas Tech pitcher Kaitlyn Terry retired three straight batters after walking the leadoff hitter. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0

By:Keith Niebuhr

UF-Texas Tech: 1st-inning recap

05/22/2026 10:09:10 AM

T1: Gators starting pitcher Keagan Rothrock hit the leadoff batter and later issued a two-out walk but escaped the first without allowing a run or a hit. SCORE: UF 0, Texas Tech 0
B1: Gators third baseman Kendall Grover singled to left to bring home center fielder Taylor Shumaker, who walked to open the inning, as UF took a 1-0 lead. Florida had two hits in the inning off Texas Tech starter Kaitlyn Terry. SCORE: UF 1, Texas Tech 0